Kandanga, Pomona Post Office hours change for Christmas

DOORS at the Pomona and Kandanga Post Offices will be open longer ahead of record breaking Christmas

With a month until Christmas, Australia Post is keeping Post Office doors open longer at over 190 locations as it moves into its busiest festive period in history.

Residents in Pomona can visit their local Post Office six days a week during the extended retail hours of 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am–12noon Saturday from today until December 22.

Residents in Kandanga can visit their local Post Office six days a week during the extended retail hours of 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-12noon Saturday from today until December 22.

For more information refer to attached Media Release or contact the Australia Post Media line: (03) 9106 6666

Australia Post is committed to providing our customers with excellent service. If we can assist you in any way please telephone 13 13 18 or visit our website.