Kandanga inventors rock the Powerhouse

Inventors from Kandanga, Craig and Leslie Hanson showcased their Smart Sinks at the Powerhouse Museum in Brisbane last week.

SMALL business owners Craig and Leslie Hanson from Kandanga, joined with more than 100 start-ups and innovators invited to showcase their invention 'Smart Sinks' during the three day business, tech and lifestyle event, Myriad Festival, last week at the Brisbane Powerhouse Museum.

The Hanson's were thrilled to have been given the opportunity to showcase how Smart Sinks can 'unlock the future' and revolutionise the commercial waste industry in front of major corporations and international investors at Myriad.

"We've taken Smart Sinks to the Waste Expo in Melbourne, Master Plumbers Trade show and the Cleantech Effect in Queensland and the buzz is building! Our invention solves so many issues with commercial waste - the ongoing money saved and environmental benefit is massive!” said inventor Craig Hanson.

Master Plumbers Magazine recently featured a two page feature story about Smart Sinks in their March/April issue and the invention has been featured in another dozen or so hardcopy industry magazines along with numerous e-zines.

The patented commercial waste water filtration and recycling system has recently been approved as a pre-treatment device by Queensland Urban Utilities, Unity Water and Sydney Water and applications are current being processed with SA Water and WA Water.

Smart Sinks showcased their innovation with the Regional Wide Bay Burnett Group in the Myriad Studio from the 29 till 31 March 2017. Learn more about Smart Sinks at www.smartsinks.com.au