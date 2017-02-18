37°
Kandanga Hotel owner thanks Mary Valley community for sticking it out with him

Tom Daunt | 18th Feb 2017 4:01 PM
Kandanga Hotel owner Doug Greensill
Kandanga Hotel owner Doug Greensill Tom Daunt

They say it takes a community to raise a child.

It also takes a community to get people back on their feet after hard times.

Doug Greensill knows all about that, after his Kandanga Hotel was burnt to the ground in a fiery tragedy last year.

According to the publican, it has been the Mary Valley community that has supported him and his family, and by extension, the resurrection of the famous country watering hole.

The foundations of the revamped hotel have been laid and work is expected to be completed by June.

It has been a rough period for the Greensills, but the resilient businessman is determined to bring the Valley icon back bigger and better than ever.

"We are going alright,” Mr Greensill said.

"Watching this (the new building) go up helps you get through the bad times.”

While still very much a construction site in its appearance, the new look Kandanga pub will eventually be a jewel in the Mary Valley crown.

Mr Greensill said the finished product will be fully air conditioned, a rarity in a country pub as well as feature a dining room, indoor kitchen and games room.

"The builder is quite confident he will have it finished by June,” Mr Greensill said.

"It was devastating loosing it (the pub), but I can honestly say without the local support we would have walked away.

"You could not ask for a better community,” he said.

"It has made it easier to turn it around and they (the community) are still supporting us now.

The Greensills erected a temporary bar after the fire struck so they could still serve locals and travellers while the new building takes shape.

"Touch wood it will all fall into place over the next few months,” Mr Greensill said.

