Kandanga Hotel on track for a grand June opening

The rebuild on the Kandanga Pub in Kandanga.

THE bricks have been laid, the walls are up and the majority of the roof is on.

The new look Kandanga Hotel is now only two months away from opening with owner Doug Greensill saying everything is on track for a June reveal.

Not even several days of inclement weather last week was enough to halt proceedings, as builders hurry to put the finishing touches on the project.

Mr Greensill said the new build will be an upgrade from the existing venue which burnt to the ground in December, 2015.

The popular watering hole will be fully air-conditioned and feature an accommodation wing with three rooms available.

With extended verandas and gaming facilities, Mr Greensill is predicting a rush when the pub opens its doors.

"The roof is pretty much finished for the accommodation part," he said.

"The rest of the roof should go on next week.

"There is still a lot of internal stuff to go in.

"The weather really only impacted us for two days.

"The beauty of it is that everything is under the one roof."

Mr Greensill said he receives four to six phone calls a week asking if the pub is open for meals.

He is feeling positive ahead of the opening, and thinks the level of inquiries are a sign the new premises will be a success.

"People are always ringing up for counter meals," he said.

"I just have to tell them not until June.

"It is a good sign, they even ring up for accommodation.

"It is a positive sign that things are on the move."

The next phase of the build will be installing cold rooms and the all-important bar.

"At the moment it has all been smooth sailing," Mr Greensill said.

