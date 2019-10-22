Kandanga hosts region's biggest innovative field day ever

WithH more than 50 local, national and international exhibitors signed up for Agvention, the event is shaping up to be the largest innovative farm field day held in the region.

WITH more than 50 local, national and international exhibitors signed up for Agvention, the event is shaping up to be the largest innovative farm field day held in the region.

Agvention will be held on Friday, October 25, at Kandanga Farm Store Mary Valley, with gates opening at 10am.

Tim Scott, event co-host said exhibitors attending will display a diverse range of innovative and inventive products and services focusing on a multitude of ag issues.

"Exhibits at Agvention will be atypical, with a range of domestic and international agribusiness disruptors handpicked and asked to attend to exhibit only their "game-changing” products and services,” Mr Scott said.

"We expect the Agvention crowd to be a curious lot and they will be sure to discover some new innovative ag solutions.

"There will also be an extensive group of support organisations exhibiting, from training organisations to financiers, state and federal government departments - all who provide valuable support and services to our industry.

"At Agvention we aim to re-invigorate the Aussie entrepreneurial spirit, celebrate a love of good food and regenerate the world- a small wish list for a big event in a small town!”

Emma Greenhatch General Manager of FAN, said the event's diverse exhibition offering, was reflective of the local agriculture industry in the greater Sunshine Coast region.

"The Greater Sunshine Coast is home to the highest density of small scale farms in Australia,” said Ms Greenhatch.

"The region is also richly diverse in terms of produce, due to its favourable climate, rich soil and fortunate amount of rain.

"Our industry is also hungry for knowledge and our producers also generally bring skills from other industries and drive a strong ethical and sustainable food culture.”

No event about the future of food, organics and regenerative production would be complete without fantastic local food.

Join us after Agvention for sundowner drinks at Kandanga Farm Store and the Field to Fork Feast showcasing Gympie Gold Regional Produce (tickets essential).

Agvention is the brain-child of Tim and Amber Scott from Bos Rural and will be powered by the Food and Agribusiness Network.

The event is proudly supported by Gympie Regional Council, Advance QLD, Rural Weekly and the Department of Innovation, Industry and Science Business Entrepreneurs' Program.

Exhibitors include

Ethical Local Food production with Provenir mobile abattoirs (Victoria) a unique, mobile on-farm processing unit - never before available in Australia.

Cut hours checking water with Observant

While Drone That, Fly the Farm and Hawkeye Express have specialist ag drones for specialist applications

Hortus gets you ahead of the game with new management software will help farm managers in the reef catchment meet newly instated state nutrient run-off legislation.

Innovative products like Sero-X a first-of-its-kind bio-insecticide

Weed Gunnel a permeable and degradable weed matt blocking fabric specifically developed for the Australian agricultural

A new certified organic herbicide (USDA) Spray BOS

Olsson's breakthrough natural parasite block for cattle tick and worms

The BOS Bag for fly management

Replacing synthetic fertiliser with microbes and organic soil amendments with ActivFert and Zadco.

Vence Virtual Fencing (US) moving / monitoring land livestock without costly fencing

Real time identification of livestock and tracking behaviour to make management decisions with Moovement

Insights from Tarwyn Park who have pioneered internationally recognised landscape rehabilitation techniques.

By developing virtual power grids and providing valuable income streams with Turn-on electrical

Changing how water is delivered with inbuilt inverter Star Pumps and Next Farm (NZ) irrigation controllers.

The event will also include a series of panel sessions on topics facing the industry.

Panel sessions include:

Farming with Renewables with Justin Couper CEO of Zepher Energy

The Future of Food with participants from theS eeds of Change Accelerator Program

Farming with Integrity with Matt Golinski, Chris Balazs Provenir Co-Founder, Tim and Amber Scott Kandanga Farm Store and Shane Joyce Kilivan Community Farm