Kandanga hosts food and agribusiness forum

LOCALLY FRESH: A free food and agribusiness forum will be held in Kandanga this week.

GYMPIE region businesses in the food and beverage, horticulture, agriculture, agritourism and tourism industries are invited to an event designed to inspire and support them to innovate and take advantage of current trends.

The FARE (Food and Agribusiness Related Enterprises) Forum will include a panel discussion focussed on innovation that will feature local business owners and Colin Graham, founder of Causeway Innovation, who is focused on developing innovative businesses and regions.

FRESH AS: Food and agribusiness will be the subject of this week's Kandanga forum. Kate O'Neill

Matt Golinski, Gympie Region Food and Culinary Tourism Ambassador, will also speak at the forum. Matt will share his experiences as Ambassador and provide interesting insights into how he envisions producers and food businesses can work together.

Now more than ever, consumers are seeking experiences and interaction. They want to connect with the people running the businesses that grow and sell the products they purchase. This is one trend that has provided many small scale farmers a chance at success, combined with some innovative ideas and a rethink of the conventional business model.

The Forum is being hosted by Kandanga Farm Shop at Kandanga where attendees will enjoy excellent networking opportunities and canapes featuring locally sourced produce.

Gympie Gold Regional Produce is an initiative of Gympie Regional Council and is a free to join network that showcases and promotes the bountiful produce of the Gympie region. More information can be found at gympieregionalproduce.com.au

The FAREforum will be held this Thursday, March 2, from 3pm to 6pm, at 93 Main St, Kandanga.

There is no cost to attend however, RSVPs are required by Tuesday, February 28, for catering purposes to economicdevelopment@gympie.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 307 800.