Kandanga couple sink into smart future

Kandanga entrepreneurs Craig and Leslie Hanson with their smart sink.

AFTER their cabinet-making business went under - literally - in 2011, Leslie and Craig Hanson planned to retire to a Kandanga farm.

Six months later, a friend helped them embark on a new business venture with a decade old idea - the smart sink.

It has been a welcome turnaround from what was a traumatic experience in the 2011 Rocklea floods.

"That was pretty devastating,” Mrs Hanson said.

"It was three metres under.”

Although they tried to rebuild the business, the shock of the disaster wore on them and in 2012 Mrs Hanson said her partner Craig decided it was time to stop.

They started helping out on a farm owned by a friend - a vastly different retirement to what had been expected.

"Craig always thought that when he retired we'd get a big boat and sail the seven seas - but I'm not very sea worthy,” she said.

Gympie entrepreneurs Craig and Leslie Hanson with their smart sinks. Mark Calleja

And despite a distinct lack of farming experience, it was a change of scenery which was clearly for the better.

"I just saw how he was revitalised by the fresh air and the country and that challenge of being self-sustainable,” she said.

"We wouldn't live anywhere else now.”

It was also the catalyst for Mr Hanson to return to his smart sink design, as stopping "was not in his nature”.

The original smart sink had been designed as a simple replacement for a recurring problem in dentistries.

According to Mrs Hanson traditional dentist sinks were built under benches, "out of sight and out of mind”.

It was a design which would often lead to problems.

"People don't put their hand up to clean it or call the plumber in because once you open it up it smells like raw sewerage,” Mrs Hanson said.

Worse, staff would try to fix them themselves, making the problems worse.

"If they hadn't done the pipes back up properly it would leak and we'd get called in to fix the bottom of cupboards,” she said.

"And Craig came home one day and he goes 'you know what, I can make one better' and proceeded to do it.”