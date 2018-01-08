Kandanga car crash, and other weekend happenings in Gympie

Emergency services were called to two Gympie crashes at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to two Gympie crashes at the weekend. File

THE news does not stop for the weekend in Gympie, and here are five things which you may have missed.

1. Kandanga crash

THE weekend got of to a bad start in the Mary Valley when a man was injured in a single vehicle crash at Kandanga.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said he suffered a lower leg injury in the crash, which happened about 6.40pm Friday at Main St , and later reported he was experiencing back pain.

He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

It was not the only accident over the weekend.

Another patient was taken to Gympie Hospital with lower body injuries following a collision between a pedestrian and a car at Power Rd, Southside, about 7pm last night.

The QAS spokesman said the patient was transported in a stable condition.

2. Hunt continues for Rattler vandals

Garry Davison in front of the damage. Tom Daunt

POLICE are calling for help to find the people responsible for spraying graffiti across 19 carriages, two buildings and a crane the Mary Valley Rattler workshop.

According to police, the damage happened sometime between 2pm Thursday and 6.30am Friday, with the vandals cutting a hole in the workshop's wire security fence to gain entry.

Fire extinguishers were also sprayed across several of the carriages.

Rattler officials were left distraught by the crime, with Vice Chairman Garry Davison labelling it the act of "degenerate lowlifes”.

Anyone who may know anything to please call Policelink on 131 444.

3. Meet Gympie's 'tangerine girl'

Isabella Sanguineti earned her entry to Aussie World with entrepreneurial flair. Rowan Schindler

ISABELLA Sanguineti may have been eager to visit Aussie World, but she was not going to let someone else pay her way.

So the enterprising six-year-old worked for her reward instead, selling tangerines at 10 for $1 on Saturday morning to raise the admission price.

And her effort was rewarded swiftly, with the added boost of a social media post helping ensure her stock was completely sold out within one minute.

4. Chopper makes four rescue trips to Fraser Island

A serious vehicle incident on Fraser Island was one of four island rescues carried out by the RACQ Lifeflight Helicopter Rescue service at the weekend. Arthur Gorrie

AERIAL emergency services were also kept busy at the weekend, with rescue helicopters called out to Fraser Island four times over the two days.

Among the incidents which needed help were a 4WD crash, a medical emergency and a fall at a swimming hole.

5. Cosmic Cafe says goodbye

Tina Kirkham, owner of The Cosmic Café had her last day Saturday. Donna Jones

SATURDAY was last day for Tina Kirkham at the helm of the Cosmic Cafe, marking the end of a 12-year run working in the region.

While Mrs Kirkham will be moving south to be closer to her husband, she hoped her departure would not also signal the end of the cafe itself.

"The cafe will continue if someone buys it,” she said.