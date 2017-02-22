Kandanga butcher named third best snags in Australia

PRIZE PORK: Mitch Perkins from Kandanga Meats won third prize in the National Sausage King competition.

MITCH Perkins was all smiles after his pork links were declared the third best in Australia at the National Sausage King competition.

The Kandanga Country Meats owner said there was no special preparation required for the competition, which was held in Hobart over the weekend.

"(We) just grabbed snags from the cold room, whack them on a tray and off we go.”

Mr Perkins said he knew competition would be tough, and while he had tasted the winning snags at a dinner he was not sure which ones they were.

"They're just numbered, they don't have names or anything on them.”

He was grateful to the Australian Meat Industry Council for hosting the competition, and was eager to take home first next year, not only in the sausage competition, but in the burger category too.

First place went to Farmgate Fresh Meats in Bathurst, while second was claimed by Mt Gambia's Colin's Court Butchery.