Kandanga accident the Valley’s eighth in a horror month

UPDATE: A SHOCKING crash that was still ongoing near Kandanga late into the afternoon involved two cars and four people, three of them Imbil women returning from a CWA meeting.

It was the eighth traffic crash in a month for the Mary Valley, still reeling and grieving following the tragic death of a young man in a crash on Yabba Road just one week ago.

This afternoon's crash at the intersection of Mary Valley Highway and the Kandanga Imbil Road interrupted traffic for several hours, as emergency workers held off moving the driver of one vehicle suspected of having spinal injuries.

That person was originally thought to be trapped.

The three other people involved have also been treated and assessed by paramedics but are not believed to have any serious injuries, though one woman was placed in a neck brace.

Traffic was allowed through via the one lane of Mary Valley Highway that remains open.

EARLIER:

THE horror run of accidents appears to be continuing in the Mary Valley just a week after the deadly crash that claimed a young Imbil life, with a person still trapped this afternoon and being treated while inside the car following a two-car accident near Kandanga.

Kandanga crash scene this afternoon. The situation is still ongoing.

Emergency crews are on the scene and directing traffic through, though one lane of the Mary Valley Highway is closed.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Kandanga Imbil Road and Mary Valley Road at Kandanga shortly after 3pm.

Crash at Kandanga intersection with the Mary Valley HIghway this afternoon. August 20, 2020

It comes a day after Mary Valley police pleaded with local residents to drive safely following a month that involved seven accidents in the Valley, two of them fatal.

Crash at Kandanga this afternoon.

It is unknown exactly what kinds of vehicles are involved, though Queensland Police Media said they did believe they were both cars.

They described the situation as "ongoing". Ambulance and police say the incident occurred just before 3.15pm.