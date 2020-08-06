Menu
Twin Falls Kakadu National Park
News

Kakadu trio at centre of park stoush stand aside from key roles

by GARY SHIPWAY, BUSINESS EDITOR
6th Aug 2020 7:06 AM
KAKADU National Park manager Russell Gueho has stepped aside from his role as park manager.

Mr Gueho was one of three bureaucrats at the centre of a no-confidence motion from Kakadu National Park traditional owners.

Parks Australia's Dr James Findlay and Dr Brant Smith have stepped aside from their positions on the Kakadu Board of Management.

The heritage listed park was thrust into crisis last month when Aboriginal traditional owners declared no confidence in the three senior public servants.

 

Dr James Findlay was one of three bureaucrats at the centre of a no-confidence motion. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford.
A spokesman for Parks Australia said yesterday that to support the ongoing management of Kakadu National Park as discussions continue with traditional owners and the Kakadu Board of Management regarding concerns they have raised with Minister Ley, a number of interim arrangements have been put in place.

"Parks Australia's Dr James Findlay and Dr Brant Smith have stepped aside from their positions as board members of the Kakadu Board of Management," The spokesman said.

"Kakadu Park Manager Russell Gueho has stepped aside from his role as park manager. Mr Gueho continues to work with Parks Australia.

"Parks Australia will temporarily be represented on the Kakadu Board of Management by Dr Judy West, assistant secretary, Parks Australia.

"Dr James Findlay continues in his position as Director of National Parks and Dr Brant Smith continues in his position as assistant secretary, Parks Australia.

The spokesman said the interim arrangements are an act of goodwill to support the ongoing discussions towards a resolution of the matters.

