Kabi Kabi to guide Great Walk talks

MOVES to enhance the Great Cooloola Walk to make it a world class experience is being guided by the traditional Kabi Kabi people.

The State Government's Queensland Ecotourism Trails Project members were recently on site on the walk with the traditional owners to help fully understand the cultural heritage aspects of the trail.

"The objective of the project is to work collaboratively with the traditional owners to enhance one of Queensland's long distance walking experiences," the project team August newsletter said.

The aim is to make this "an outcome of an authentic eco-tourism and cultural product".

"The Cooloola Great Walk presents a world-class opportunity to showcase the natural and cultural values of a cherished part of regional Queensland, designed to deliver environmental, social and economic benefits to local communities and to Queensland," the team said.

"We are working with the project proponents to enhance the walk by including new nature-based offerings such as low-impact eco-accommodation, guided tours and additional bushwalking experiences.

The state has invited the public to share their ideas and knowledge of the Cooloola Great Walk with submissions closing Thursday, August 22.

The Noosa Council is keen to see the park's walking stays remain open to all types of campers.