Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Juveniles arrested after three-hour roof escapade

by SAM FLANAGAN
26th Nov 2020 6:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Three juveniles are in custody after causing extensive damage and climbing onto the roof at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre this evening.

The Queensland Police Service were called to the facility around 6.30pm after reports of three youths on the roof causing a disturbance.

Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Multiple police units as well as police negotiators were on site as they encouraged the youths to come down from the rooftop.

The three came down from the roof and were taken into custody without incident around 9.20pm.

Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It's believed the juveniles also caused extensive damage to the education area at the facility.

The ages of the juveniles involved are unknown at this stage.

Originally published as Juveniles arrested after three-hour roof escapade

More Stories

cleveland youth detention centre crime juveniles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ve loved it to the end’: Dr Day retires after 40 years

        Premium Content ‘I’ve loved it to the end’: Dr Day retires after 40 years

        News He is Gympie’s longest serving GP, and on the eve of his well deserved retirement, he shares with us his most precious memories, mentors, relationships and...

        One person in hospital after Tin Can Bay crash

        Premium Content One person in hospital after Tin Can Bay crash

        News The two-car crash happened on Tin Can Bay Rd and Bayside Rd this morning.

        Changing conditions bring relief to those fighting fires

        Premium Content Changing conditions bring relief to those fighting fires

        Environment The fire response is being co-ordinated by an incident management team

        Grisly and shocking: Coast’s houses of death revealed

        Premium Content Grisly and shocking: Coast’s houses of death revealed

        Crime Here are the houses of death that stained the Coast’s history