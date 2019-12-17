Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Juvenile ‘rams’ cop car and evades capture

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
A POLICE car was rammed last night after police attempted to intercept a juvenile offender on Moores Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

About 1.30am, police noticed the car on Moores Creek Rd and activated light and sirens.

The driver, believed to be a juvenile, then allegedly evaded police before reversing into their car and driving away.

The car was then last seen travelling south on Denison St.

Police found the vehicle a short time later on Kent St, it is not clear whether someone is in custody for the offences.

evade police juvenile crime queensland police service stolen vehicle tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

