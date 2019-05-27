Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Juvenile jail overcrowding 'the result of poor discipline'

27th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA, open your eyes. The Four Corners program (13/5) highlighted the result of years of turning a blind eye to proper discipline through parenting and schooling.

Two Qld juvenile centres are full and the program focused on juveniles spilling over into adult jails.

I can't see what they are complaining about when Blind Freddy could tell you their policy and laws protecting juveniles is the cause.

Stop complaining about the problem which has been engineered by government "experts".

The answer is simple, build more detention centres and jails, because, according to the "experts", parent disciplining and school discipline is unethical. The "experts" have spoken - you reap what you sow.

Another "brilliant program" was highlighted in Mark Latham's maiden speech, quoting the Australian census showing 1300 LGBTIQ people on the last census, therefore the "experts" want to force all schoolchildren to be part of the Safe Schools program.

What a joke; politicians need to take a sanity check.

JAY NAUSS, Glen Aplin

More Stories

discipline juvenile justice letter to the editor toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    premium_icon 'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    Crime THIS mother of four died in horrific, suspicious circumstances almost five years ago. But no one has been charged over her death.

    VIDEO: Gympie's star golfing duck (who thinks it's human)

    premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie's star golfing duck (who thinks it's human)

    Offbeat Daffy the Duck has heads turning at the Gympie golf club.

    Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    premium_icon Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    News When they don't have solutions they get angry and start name calling

    GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    premium_icon GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    News 'It was their best quarter but they finished the game off strong'