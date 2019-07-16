Justice to be served today on man who rode horse into pub

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was anonymously supplied to horse owner whose horse went missing form the Bull n Bronc on Saturday night.

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was anonymously supplied to horse owner whose horse went missing form the Bull n Bronc on Saturday night. Contributed

THE man who allegedly assaulted a man after he infamously rode a horse into a Gympie pub will front Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone allegedly took the horse from the Bull n Bronc event at the Gympie Showgrounds in February and rode it onto the Jockey Club Hotel veranda, before allegedly assaulting a man at the pub.

TO BE SENTENCED: Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 24, of Southside leaving court last month. Philippe Coquerand

Mr Grimstone, 24, intended to plead guilty today to assault, unlawfully using stock and committing public nuisance for the sinister joyride, his solicitor told the court last month.

The matter had been delayed while the prosecution waited for a victim impact statement.