Justice tells drug trafficker he had a good business model

A SUPREME court justice told a young Maroochydore man who narrowly dodged jail for drug trafficking he had a developed a good business model and should think about pursuing a legitimate business career.

The court heard for the month Brodie Gary Satterley, 20, was engaged in low-level methamphetamine dealing he ran a system which resulted in him charging interest on debts, and give price guides, discounts, and refunds in response to complaints.

The then 18-year-old also sought customer feedback, provided utensils, advertised he was dealing a high-quality product and had business strategy meetings.

Justice Ann Lyons said while she could accept his dealing was low level and he was a user, it was clearly for commercial gain.

Satterley's business was busted when he was found in June 2015 in a parked car by the side of the road by police, clearly under the influence. They searched his car, finding drugs, and later uncovered his dealing via his mobile phone.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Satterley had grown up in poverty in Gympie, as his drug-addicted mother and alcoholic father had spent any money they had on their habits. Drug use was made to seem normal, and Satterley's father was violent.

In sentencing Satterley to three years imprisonment, with immediate parole, Justice Lyons read a letter from his mother to the court which admitted he did not have a good upbringing.

The court heard when Satterley first used methamphetamine it was at his family home, with the knowledge of his mother.

Satterley's mother wrote, "Brodie never had guidance from us both, he was never taught right from wrong."

"His childhood was rough, I was a drug addict and his father was a heavy alcoholic and violence was how his father solved everything."

She wrote that Satterley had experienced things no child should have to, with memories that must "eat him up inside".

Despite this, and leaving school after Year 10, Satterley had always had work and was described in a letter from his boss to the court as "motivated, hard working, with great determination".

Justice Lyons said his determination to turn his life around, evidenced by his lack of drug use or criminal activity for nearly two years, along with his age and his upbringing, were why she was not sending him to jail.

She said the way he conducted the illicit behaviour indicated he had "quite good skills".

Addressing Satterley in the dock, she said he had developed a good business model: "...it obviously wasn't the best business, but it's a good business model".

"You obviously could do very well in business because you clearly are quite intelligent," Justice Lyons said.

"Can I say that if you actually did some more study you could really make something of yourself?" she said.

"So please don't come back to court again."

She also urged him to use the opportunity he would be given on parole to deal with the heavy damage his childhood experiences had no doubt inflicted.

