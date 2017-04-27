23°
News

Justice tells drug trafficker he had a good business model

Erin Godwin
| 27th Apr 2017 6:05 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SUPREME court justice told a young Maroochydore man who narrowly dodged jail for drug trafficking he had a developed a good business model and should think about pursuing a legitimate business career.

The court heard for the month Brodie Gary Satterley, 20, was engaged in low-level methamphetamine dealing he ran a system which resulted in him charging interest on debts, and give price guides, discounts, and refunds in response to complaints.

The then 18-year-old also sought customer feedback, provided utensils, advertised he was dealing a high-quality product and had business strategy meetings.

Justice Ann Lyons said while she could accept his dealing was low level and he was a user, it was clearly for commercial gain.

Satterley's business was busted when he was found in June 2015 in a parked car by the side of the road by police, clearly under the influence. They searched his car, finding drugs, and later uncovered his dealing via his mobile phone.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Satterley had grown up in poverty in Gympie, as his drug-addicted mother and alcoholic father had spent any money they had on their habits. Drug use was made to seem normal, and Satterley's father was violent.

In sentencing Satterley to three years imprisonment, with immediate parole, Justice Lyons read a letter from his mother to the court which admitted he did not have a good upbringing.

The court heard when Satterley first used methamphetamine it was at his family home, with the knowledge of his mother.

Satterley's mother wrote, "Brodie never had guidance from us both, he was never taught right from wrong."

"His childhood was rough, I was a drug addict and his father was a heavy alcoholic and violence was how his father solved everything."

She wrote that Satterley had experienced things no child should have to, with memories that must "eat him up inside".

Despite this, and leaving school after Year 10, Satterley had always had work and was described in a letter from his boss to the court as "motivated, hard working, with great determination".

Justice Lyons said his determination to turn his life around, evidenced by his lack of drug use or criminal activity for nearly two years, along with his age and his upbringing, were why she was not sending him to jail.

She said the way he conducted the illicit behaviour indicated he had "quite good skills".

Addressing Satterley in the dock, she said he had developed a good business model: "...it obviously wasn't the best business, but it's a good business model".

"You obviously could do very well in business because you clearly are quite intelligent," Justice Lyons said.

"Can I say that if you actually did some more study you could really make something of yourself?" she said.

"So please don't come back to court again."

She also urged him to use the opportunity he would be given on parole to deal with the heavy damage his childhood experiences had no doubt inflicted.

 

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  brodie gary satterley drug trafficking maroochydore methamphetamine supreme court

Justice tells drug trafficker he had a good business model

Justice tells drug trafficker he had a good business model

A supreme court justice told a young Maroochydore man he may have a brain for business

Gympie's great fly debate: do we have a problem?

BUZZ OFF: Some residents say the flies have become particularly bad since the rain.

Residents say there is a problem, but few complaints made.

Calls to properly restrain pets after road crash deaths

Fatal accident at United service station north of Gympie.

A number of pets have been killed in car crashes recently

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Buzz abounds as countdown continues to Rosella festival

SEA OF RED: Cecelia Petersen said excitement is blooming for the Rosella Festival.

Woolooga farming festival almost ready to rock.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

ONE of the world’s biggest pop-country singers is finally making a comeback.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Miss Universe stage 'nothing like the movies'

COMPEITION READY: Aquila Bergstrom is vying for shot at the Miss Universe Australia crown.

Coast beauty vies for Miss Universe Australia chance

Matt Preston tucks into ninth season of MasterChef

MasterChef judge Matt Preston returns for a ninth season of the reality cooking show.

Humble vegetable is set to get a makeover on popular cooking show.

Flamboyant British judge joins new season of House Rules

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Channel Seven's House Rules.

Designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Seven's reality reno show

renovate or live in up to you

28 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Stanley lane is a strong 3 bedroom home with big kitchen, dining room and good size lounge room. Walk through the kitchen into the laundry that has a shower and...

VIEWS, SPACE AND CONVENIENCE

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES

12 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 5 $425,000

This immaculate home will provide you and your family with a delightful lifestyle in the sought-after Southside of Gympie only minutes from the Bruce. Positioned...

HIGHEST HOUSE ON FAIRWAY DRIVE - AMAZING VIEWS

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 Drastically...

This modern 4 bedroom home, perched on the highest point of Fairway Drive. This home oozes appeal from the moment you enter the drive. Situated high on the hill...

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR - OWNER WILL CONSIDER OFFERS PRIOR TO AUCTION

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Ignore all previously advertised prices - these owners are motivated and need to sell! Welcome to 16 Eagle Hawk Drive Southside - Exceptionally well presented near...

Want the lot? Well Here It Is!

23 Violet Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 6 289,000

How good is this; Beautiful Queenslander offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge 3 bay shed plus 3 bay carport. No matter which way you look at this Queenslander...

PICTURESQUE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Widgee 4570

3 1 5 $460,000

Surrounded by pristine mountain ranges and hosting a picturesque running creek this 155 acre property is your escape. Sitting proudly overlooking the property...

quality home close 2 everything!

2 Riverstone Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...

Your Eyes Only

3 Vanguard COURT, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $398,000

No your eyes do not deceive you that price is right. This stylish home is waiting for you to move right in, not a single thing to do. The separate formal lounge...

Owners Instructions Are Clear SELL

1121 Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Belli Park 4562

House 4 2 9 Auction On Site...

"Bimbadeen" A Stunning Acreage Lifestyle Property This Eumundi Hinterland acreage lifestyle property perfect for horses or cattle is waiting for you! The 78+...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!