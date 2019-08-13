Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scales of justice don't quite seem to align any more. That needs to be fixed.
The scales of justice don't quite seem to align any more. That needs to be fixed. ER09
Opinion

Justice system fails people at both ends of the scale

scott kovacevic
by
13th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE scales of justice are meant to be balanced.

These days, however, I can't shake the feeling they're being held that way by sleight of hand.

The call for a review of the sentence handed to a creep who sexually assaulted a child is a good one.

It's a despicable, disgusting crime and Chambers is a parasite; and I do think the law hasn't kept up with community expectations in some areas.

Gympie District Court House.
Gympie District Court House. Patrick Woods

A wider sentencing review is a good idea.

At both ends of the scale.

Victoria has a good example of a problem I hope hasn't made its way to Queensland yet, as most of its residents usually do.

From 2011-2018 the number of unsentenced prisoners in the state's jail (charged but not convicted) jumped from 18.5 per cent to 38 per cent.

Of course, the minor nuisance is research shows half of those on remand are released without conviction. Those are innocent people, not guilty of anything, stuck in jail cells. And costing taxpayers money, too.

Behind bars.
Behind bars. Brett Wortman

It's now a similar story in NSW. So much for the presumption of innocence, huh?

Sadly, those who argue for more lenient sentences are few and far between.

"Law'n'order” is, after all, a powerful political cry.

When one wants to know about reality, it's good policy to turn to popular music. Here it's The Clash classic I Fought the Law. We all know who won.

crime editorial gympie crime justice opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    How the Devils fell short in nail-bitting grand final

    premium_icon How the Devils fell short in nail-bitting grand final

    News The Gympie Devils women fell just four points short of grand final glory in a golden point thriller on Sunday against the Maroochydore Swans.

    Why all of Gympie's Mary St will be only one-way tomorrow

    Why all of Gympie's Mary St will be only one-way tomorrow

    News Find out why there will be traffic diversions in Gympie's CBD

    Outcry over Gympie child sex offender's light sentence

    premium_icon Outcry over Gympie child sex offender's light sentence

    News Former teacher free after traumatic attack on 12-year-old girl.

    Why this baby-faced teen was in court

    premium_icon Why this baby-faced teen was in court

    Crime This 18-year-old is in a lot of trouble but he is coming home