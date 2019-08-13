Justice system fails people at both ends of the scale

The scales of justice don't quite seem to align any more. That needs to be fixed.

The scales of justice don't quite seem to align any more. That needs to be fixed.

These days, however, I can't shake the feeling they're being held that way by sleight of hand.

The call for a review of the sentence handed to a creep who sexually assaulted a child is a good one.

It's a despicable, disgusting crime and Chambers is a parasite; and I do think the law hasn't kept up with community expectations in some areas.

Gympie District Court House. Patrick Woods

A wider sentencing review is a good idea.

At both ends of the scale.

Victoria has a good example of a problem I hope hasn't made its way to Queensland yet, as most of its residents usually do.

From 2011-2018 the number of unsentenced prisoners in the state's jail (charged but not convicted) jumped from 18.5 per cent to 38 per cent.

Of course, the minor nuisance is research shows half of those on remand are released without conviction. Those are innocent people, not guilty of anything, stuck in jail cells. And costing taxpayers money, too.

Behind bars. Brett Wortman

It's now a similar story in NSW. So much for the presumption of innocence, huh?

Sadly, those who argue for more lenient sentences are few and far between.

"Law'n'order” is, after all, a powerful political cry.

When one wants to know about reality, it's good policy to turn to popular music. Here it's The Clash classic I Fought the Law. We all know who won.