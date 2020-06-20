Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.
Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.
News

‘Justice for our kids’: Llew speaks out

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEDERAL bill which creates mandatory minimum sentences for sexual abusers of children has been lauded by MP Llew O’Brien as a win against “depraved individuals”.

The Wide Bay MP said the laws passed this week were an important step for justice.

“This is just locking up paedophiles,” Mr O’Brien said.

The laws were needed because “because too many were walking away from the courts with no custodial sentence”, he said. “If you sexually molest a child you’re a depraved person who should be locked up.

“We’ve ensured that’s going to happen.”

A FEDERAL bill which creates mandatory minimum sentences for sexual abusers of children has been lauded by MP Llew O’Brien as a win against “depraved individuals”.
A FEDERAL bill which creates mandatory minimum sentences for sexual abusers of children has been lauded by MP Llew O’Brien as a win against “depraved individuals”.

The bill had become a political battleground between the parties, with Labor accused of backflipping after it originally supported an amended version alongside the Greens, the Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie.

This amended bill removed a mandatory minimum and created a review of sentences.

Labor’s platform prohibits mandatory minimums and it had Senate support for the amended bill.

The party made its about-face after the LNP ruled out passing the amended bill in the lower house.

The Law Council of Australia had lobbied against mandatory minimums, saying they restrict judicial discretion.

Including them could lead to a situation where an 18-year-old in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old, or exchanged graphic pictures on social media, receives a lengthy sentence.

OTHER NEWS:

- ‘Blatantly rorting the system’: LNP slams Labor

- Frecklington wins surprise support from unlikely source

- How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

In a statement on Monday, Law Council president Pauline Wright called for the Coalition to reconsider its push for mandatory sentencing.

“Mandatory minimum sentences are abhorrent to the whole notion of sentencing where judicial discretion is essential and can result in perverse jury decisions of not guilty for low-end offending where juries think the sentencing outcomes will be unfair because of the mandatory minimum,” Ms Wright said.

‘If you sexually molest a child you’re a depraved person who should be locked up’ - Member for Wide Bay Llew' O'Brien said.
‘If you sexually molest a child you’re a depraved person who should be locked up’ - Member for Wide Bay Llew' O'Brien said.

She said the council had “long supported a comprehensive review” of child abuse sentencing practices but minimums “erode an important incentive to plead guilty, which will lead to more contested trials”.

“The Law Council firmly believes that mandatory sentencing is inconsistent with Australia’s voluntarily assumed international human rights obligations,” she said.

Government Senate leader Mathias Cormann said the mandatory sentencing “does not apply to offenders who are under 18 when they commit the offence”.

gympie news llew o'brien mp lnp wide bay mp
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie mourns much-loved resident dead in horror crash

        premium_icon Gympie mourns much-loved resident dead in horror crash

        News Horrible two car crash kills 74-year-old, leaves 81-year-old fighting for life.

        Thieves smash into car in daylight

        premium_icon Thieves smash into car in daylight

        News Police are warning drivers to keep valuables out of sight in cars after two recent...

        Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

        premium_icon Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

        News Gympie residents will be among the first in the country to be able to experience...

        How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

        premium_icon How $5000 could save lives in small Coast town

        News Council grant to help country blokes look out for each other