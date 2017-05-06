25°
Justice at last as volunteers recognised

Arthur Gorrie
| 6th May 2017 12:00 PM
JUSTICE: Ken Condon recieved Volunteers Week recognition for his 40years as a Justice of the Peace.
JUSTICE: Ken Condon recieved Volunteers Week recognition for his 40years as a Justice of the Peace. Renee Albrecht

IF YOU happen to have a spare 40 years or so, you might consider a career as a totally unpaid volunteer helping keep the community's legal machinery running.

Ken Condon has been doing that for 40 years, witnessing contracts, declaring declarations to be genuine, helping people he has never met to access legal services and explaining court functions, handing out information and generally making it all work.

A former Forestry worker at Toolara, Mr Condon said he started witnessing statutory declarations by people who had to declare how much sand or gravel they had accessed from his department's quarries.

More recently he has done a lot of volunteering up at Gympie Courthouse, again endorsing signatures on statutory declarations, as well as Advanced Health Directive and Power of Attorney documents.

Sometimes he is called on by police needing judicial approval for a search warrant.

It is all a free service and Mr Condon's 40 years was recognised this week at a special function to honour volunteers, held at The Pavilion.

He is also on the committees of the Gympie Turf Club, the Men of League and Crime Stoppers.

"It's very rewarding,” he said.

"It gets you out in the community meeting a lot of people.

"I retired from Forestry in 2007 and after six months it was getting a bit slow and I did contract work for Transport and Main Roads in human resources, as I did in Forestry - training, investigations, recruitment and selection.”

He was among hundreds of volunteers, young and not so young who enjoyed a Gympie Regional Council and state government "thank you” morning tea.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie court gympie regional council ken condon state government the pavilion volunteers volunteers week

