Just when you’d forgotten what rain looks like, here it comes

RAIN ON THE WAY: Wet days and thunderstorms are forecast for next week.

THE wet weather influences predicted to bring a long-awaited wet week to Gympie, starting Sunday, may also be good news for fire-ravaged parts of New South Wales and Victoria.

The Higgins Storm Chasing website reports the return to normal Indian Ocean water temperatures and also a return to normal Southern Ocean influences, affecting where the highs and lows are over the Australian continent.

The well known weather commentary website reports that this is important because from October to December, low pressure areas were much further north across most of southern Australia.

This brought cooler weather and some moisture to Tasmania and South Australia but “destroyed moisture across New South Wales, ACT and Queensland, because of very hot and dry westerly winds.”

“This was a major influence on the bushfires across Victoria and New South Wales, generating hot dry conditions and periods of very strong winds.

“The monsoon was two months late across Northern Australia, but it’s finally developing now across Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.”