Just when you thought it was safe to go back...

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Jonah Cooper had a close encounter on his jet ski with a massive tiger shark off Granite Bay that got hooked on a drum line.

FISHERIES Queensland has issued a warning to beachgoers on the Cooloola Coast to be vigilant for sharks which may be in areas where they're not usually seen, following last week's cyclone.

During a major flood event, sharks are known to swim or be washed out of rivers and into nearer onshore beaches where the water is currently turbid and visibility is poor.

A shark in Bundaberg a bit out of its depth.

Shark activity in these areas is expected to increase and this could mean a higher risk to swimmers.

Swimmers should take care at the beaches and follow these safety tips to reduce the risk of shark attack.

Swim or surf only at patrolled beaches and between the flags

Obey lifesavers' and lifeguards' advice, and heed all sign and safety warnings

Leave the water immediately if a shark is sighted

Do not swim or surf after dusk, at night or before dawn when sharks are most active

Do not swim or surf in murky waters

Do not swim in or near mouths of estuaries, artificial canals and lakes

Never swim alone

Never swim when bleeding

Do not swim near schools of fish or where fish are being cleaned

Do not swim near or interfere with shark control equipment

Do not swim with animals.

Shark control equipment which was removed for safety reasons during Cyclone Debbie last week will be restored progressively to Queensland beaches as the weather permits.

Rough seas, strong winds and debris along the coast are continuing to prevent the return of shark control equipment.

At Mackay, sharks nets at Harbour Beach are unlikely to be returned to the water until early next week and there are three shark control drumlines missing including two from Lambert's Beach and one from Eimeo Beach.

On the Sunshine Coast, it's hoped all 11 shark control nets which were successfully removed before the weather system can be returned to the water over the next 48 hours. Two shark control buoys which have reportedly washed ashore will also be replaced.

On the Gold Coast, five shark control nets removed from Main Beach, Miami, Bilinga, Kirra and Coolangatta are yet to go back in, as well as the three nets and drumline surface floats at Rainbow Beach. This equipment is expected to be in place again in the next 48 hours.

If people see shark control gear including ropes, netting or buoys which has come loose, they should call the Shark Hotline on 1800 806 891.

Follow Fisheries Queensland on Facebook and Twitter (@FisheriesQld).

Media: Dianne Bye, (07) 3087 8601