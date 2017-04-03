28°
News

Just when you thought it was safe to go back...

3rd Apr 2017 5:11 PM
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Jonah Cooper had a close encounter on his jet ski with a massive tiger shark off Granite Bay that got hooked on a drum line.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Jonah Cooper had a close encounter on his jet ski with a massive tiger shark off Granite Bay that got hooked on a drum line. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FISHERIES Queensland has issued a warning to beachgoers on the Cooloola Coast to be vigilant for sharks which may be in areas where they're not usually seen, following last week's cyclone.

During a major flood event, sharks are known to swim or be washed out of rivers and into nearer onshore beaches where the water is currently turbid and visibility is poor.

A shark in Bundaberg a bit out of its depth.
A shark in Bundaberg a bit out of its depth.

Shark activity in these areas is expected to increase and this could mean a higher risk to swimmers.

Swimmers should take care at the beaches and follow these safety tips to reduce the risk of shark attack.

Swim or surf only at patrolled beaches and between the flags

Obey lifesavers' and lifeguards' advice, and heed all sign and safety warnings

Leave the water immediately if a shark is sighted

Do not swim or surf after dusk, at night or before dawn when sharks are most active

Do not swim or surf in murky waters

Do not swim in or near mouths of estuaries, artificial canals and lakes

Never swim alone

Never swim when bleeding

Do not swim near schools of fish or where fish are being cleaned

Do not swim near or interfere with shark control equipment

Do not swim with animals.

Shark control equipment which was removed for safety reasons during Cyclone Debbie last week will be restored progressively to Queensland beaches as the weather permits.

Rough seas, strong winds and debris along the coast are continuing to prevent the return of shark control equipment.

At Mackay, sharks nets at Harbour Beach are unlikely to be returned to the water until early next week and there are three shark control drumlines missing including two from Lambert's Beach and one from Eimeo Beach.

On the Sunshine Coast, it's hoped all 11 shark control nets which were successfully removed before the weather system can be returned to the water over the next 48 hours. Two shark control buoys which have reportedly washed ashore will also be replaced.

On the Gold Coast, five shark control nets removed from Main Beach, Miami, Bilinga, Kirra and Coolangatta are yet to go back in, as well as the three nets and drumline surface floats at Rainbow Beach. This equipment is expected to be in place again in the next 48 hours.

If people see shark control gear including ropes, netting or buoys which has come loose, they should call the Shark Hotline on 1800 806 891.

Follow Fisheries Queensland on Facebook and Twitter (@FisheriesQld).

Media: Dianne Bye, (07) 3087 8601

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie weather sharks warning

'I just hope you survive to realise your own stupidity'

'I just hope you survive to realise your own stupidity'

'Your dangerous driving got you no further and I actually arrived safely in town at the same time as you,' Glenwood driver

Sorry, but we're a divided nation

Australians are being pushed to identify not with the nation but with their racial, ethnic or religious tribes, says Andrew Bolt.

Andrew Bolt has his say on a nation divided

Just when you thought it was safe to go back...

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Jonah Cooper had a close encounter on his jet ski with a massive tiger shark off Granite Bay that got hooked on a drum line.

Swimmers urged to be cautious for sharks after cyclone

Cooloola Christian College has unity in diversity

BIRTHDAY: The entire school posed for this photo for last year's 25th anniversary.

Overcoming initial resistance to become a triumph of faith

Local Partners

Cooloola Christian College has unity in diversity

Read all about CCC's short but interesting history.

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

Holiday Easter fun: what's on in Gympie?

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? Timothy Bateup tests his limbo limits.

Easter fun can be found all around Gympie these holidays.

Music concert for Lent

A concert for lent will feature a program of spiritual music selections.

Gympie Strings to put on an Easter concert

Gympie community events

Check out these Gympie community events.

From dances to markets to lapidary, there's plenty still on.

Married At First Sight's dumped wife: ‘It was brutal’

IN the torturous MAFS finale, Nadia breaks down as she describes the moment her controlling husband ditched her off-camera.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

My Kitchen Rules villain Josh splits from wife Amy

Josh and Amy in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

HE WAS dubbed MKR's villain, and it seems his wife needed some space

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

Sean and Sean seem like reality TV’s most drama free couple on the show.Source:Channel 9

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

URGENT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 5 3 4 $450,000+

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

Looking for Something Special!!

34 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $348,000

This two storey brick, low maintenance home offers fantastic possibilities limited only by your imagination. Downstairs has surprise after surprise with the first...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...

Super Home - Big Shed - Plus Some

63 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 5 $295,000

A very neat and tidy brick exclusively listed home has cathedral ceilings in the living area, newly painted inside...and the new owners could shift straight in...

NOTHING TO DO - MOVE IN NOW!

17 Britannic Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $288,000

Astute buyers will not believe the value in this fully renovated exclusively listed home, which is larger than it looks at first glance. The home is now a...

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY RETREAT

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Located approximately 30 minutes North of Gympie, is this 19.42 ha property it is lightly timbered with a mixture of timber species including Spotted Gum...

GREAT BONES - READY FOR RENOVATING

4 Cogan Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

You will be falling in love with the character that this Queenslander style home has to offer. The cladded timber home boasts 3 great sized bedrooms, large...

INVEST OR LIVE!

6 Main St, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $220,000

Looking to downsize or an investment property then don't miss this opportunity. 2 bedroom home on 784m2 Polished timber floors, air-conditioning, built-in...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

HOUSE, BIG SHED AND SHACK!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Shack on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). Main house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!