'Just thievery': council app fee could hit 2800 homeowners

NOT HAPPY: Peter and Chase Lorensen are frustrated by new fees Gympie Regional Council plans to introduce for their waste water service reporting app.

A NEW fee to lodge waste water treatment plant service reports has left Gympie agents staring down the pipe at a $20,000 cost they say will have to be passed on to 2800 rural residents.

From July 2, it will cost service agents $6.50 to lodge a report on Gympie Regional Council's Onsite Management App - something they are legally required to do.

And they say there is little recourse as reports lodged outside the OMA app (either on paper or through another app) will attract a $50 fee.

Peter Lorensen Plumbing manager Chase Lorensen said agents had been given only four week's notice of the new fees, which would cost his company about $20,000 every year.

But it would be at least a year before he could recoup any of that, with most customers on 12-month prepaid contracts.

"We can't just go and on-charge these customers extra so this will be just a loss out of our pocket,” Mr Lorensen said.

He said one agent planned to stop working in the region because of the changes.

"Sunshine Coast Council are about to implement the same thing coming 1 July.

"They gave us 18 months notice and we can use any app we want to as long as it integrates into their system, and the best bit is it's all free,” he said.

Gympie Regional Council was asked why agents here were being forced to use just the one app.

The matter is being investigated, a council spokeswoman said.

SEQ Wastewater owner Greg Kiemann said the fees had been sprung on them without warning, and were "outrageous”.

"It's just thievery,” he said.

Ultimately, Mr Kiemann said the council was charging service agents to do the council's work for them.

"We have to be the debt collectors for the council. They're just making us look bad.

"It saves the council a hell of a lot of work and a hell of a lot of money... we input all the information for them,” he said.

Waste water services could soon cost more if new fees are introduced in Gympie. LauriPatterson

While he liked the idea behind the technology, he said no other regions he worked in like Brisbane, Esk and the Sunshine Coast forced agents to only use one app.

The app was introduced in 2016, and agents were told by council it was free to use.

It was proposed a $25 ratepayer levy would foot the bill but that plan was axed in the wake of public backlash.

Mr Lorensen said the new fees were just this idea repackaged.

"We will obviously have to on-charge the customer so they are basically doing the same thing just indirectly,” he said.

Asked about the new fees and whether the council would consider expanding the four week window before they started, a spokeswoman said it was being investigated.

"Gympie Regional Council are aware of the issue,” she said. "The matter is currently being looked into and will be given further consideration.”