Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT HAPPY: Peter and Chase Lorensen are frustrated by new fees Gympie Regional Council plans to introduce for their waste water service reporting app.
NOT HAPPY: Peter and Chase Lorensen are frustrated by new fees Gympie Regional Council plans to introduce for their waste water service reporting app. Scott Kovacevic
Council News

'Just thievery': council app fee could hit 2800 homeowners

scott kovacevic
by
5th Jun 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW fee to lodge waste water treatment plant service reports has left Gympie agents staring down the pipe at a $20,000 cost they say will have to be passed on to 2800 rural residents.

From July 2, it will cost service agents $6.50 to lodge a report on Gympie Regional Council's Onsite Management App - something they are legally required to do.

And they say there is little recourse as reports lodged outside the OMA app (either on paper or through another app) will attract a $50 fee.

Peter Lorensen Plumbing manager Chase Lorensen said agents had been given only four week's notice of the new fees, which would cost his company about $20,000 every year.

READ MORE

But it would be at least a year before he could recoup any of that, with most customers on 12-month prepaid contracts.

"We can't just go and on-charge these customers extra so this will be just a loss out of our pocket,” Mr Lorensen said.

He said one agent planned to stop working in the region because of the changes.

"Sunshine Coast Council are about to implement the same thing coming 1 July.

Trista Blake of The Gympie Times with the new sewerage app from the Gympie Regional Council.
Trista Blake of The Gympie Times with the new sewerage app from the Gympie Regional Council. Donna Jones

"They gave us 18 months notice and we can use any app we want to as long as it integrates into their system, and the best bit is it's all free,” he said.

Gympie Regional Council was asked why agents here were being forced to use just the one app.

The matter is being investigated, a council spokeswoman said.

SEQ Wastewater owner Greg Kiemann said the fees had been sprung on them without warning, and were "outrageous”.

"It's just thievery,” he said.

Ultimately, Mr Kiemann said the council was charging service agents to do the council's work for them.

"We have to be the debt collectors for the council. They're just making us look bad.

"It saves the council a hell of a lot of work and a hell of a lot of money... we input all the information for them,” he said.

Waste water services could soon cost more if new fees are introduced in Gympie.
Waste water services could soon cost more if new fees are introduced in Gympie. LauriPatterson

While he liked the idea behind the technology, he said no other regions he worked in like Brisbane, Esk and the Sunshine Coast forced agents to only use one app.

The app was introduced in 2016, and agents were told by council it was free to use.

It was proposed a $25 ratepayer levy would foot the bill but that plan was axed in the wake of public backlash.

Mr Lorensen said the new fees were just this idea repackaged.

"We will obviously have to on-charge the customer so they are basically doing the same thing just indirectly,” he said.

Asked about the new fees and whether the council would consider expanding the four week window before they started, a spokeswoman said it was being investigated.

"Gympie Regional Council are aware of the issue,” she said. "The matter is currently being looked into and will be given further consideration.”

gympie council gympie regional council waste water waste water treatment plant water
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Exciting development in the Rattler project

    premium_icon REVEALED: Exciting development in the Rattler project

    Council News Finish line on the controversial project is just around the corner as restoration of the track's 15 bridges is finally near completion.

    31 roadworks on the council's agenda this week

    31 roadworks on the council's agenda this week

    Council News Where is the council working next? Find out right here.

    'F*** you!' yells man, 28, facing choke, assault charges

    premium_icon 'F*** you!' yells man, 28, facing choke, assault charges

    News Man yells at magistrate after domestic violence jail sentence

    Tensions high in U14s girls league game at Albert Park

    premium_icon Tensions high in U14s girls league game at Albert Park

    News In protest the Gympie players stopped playing for two minutes.

    Local Partners