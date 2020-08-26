Menu
Speeding remains one of the biggest killers on our roads. FILE PHOTO
‘Just over’ the speed limit can double your risk of a crash

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
26th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
POLICE have warned going as little as 5km/h over the speed limit can double the risk of getting in a serious crash.

With Queensland Road Safety Week well underway, police have teamed up with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to highlight all the major killers on our roads.

Speeding has remained one of the biggest culprits, and police say “about half” of all serious speeding crashes happening at less than 10km/h over the speed limit.

Police media sources said travelling just 5km/h over the speed limit in urban areas and 10km/h over on rural roads is enough to double the risk of a crash.

District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey said all road users must make sure their vehicles are maintained and in safe working order.

“This includes checking your speedometer, as often changes to the vehicle, tyre pressure and other factors can alter the reading of your speedo,” Supt Sawrey said.

“Little things to make sure your speedo is correct and accurate can make all the difference in how you drive.”

MORE ROAD SAFETY TIPS

– Remember when driving it is important to regularly check your speed, always drive to the conditions and if the weather or road conditions are poor, slow down.

– Tailgating is dangerous and can be deadly.

– Allow for at least a two second gap between you and the vehicle in front of you and don’t forget to allow for other road users such as heavy vehicles and motorcyclists.

