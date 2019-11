CAR CRASH: Paramedics are at the scene of a single-vehicle-crash in Gympie with reports a car has rolled down an ambankment. Photo: File

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Gympie which occurred just after 7.25am.

It is believed the vehicle rolled several metres down an embankment on Power Street.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said nobody was injured.