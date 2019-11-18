Menu
Just how much are Queenslanders gambling away?

by JACK McKAY
18th Nov 2019 7:36 AM
MORE money than ever before is being gambled in Queensland with punters forking out an extraordinary $11.7 million every day last financial year.

The Courier-Mail can reveal more than $4.3 billion was spent across the state on gambling in 2018-19 - the equivalent of about $1100 for every adult living in Queensland.

The latest annual report from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation shows more than half of this money, or about $2.427 billion, was fed into gaming machines at clubs and hotels while $917 million was gambled at casinos.

Over half of the money gambled in Queensland last year was fed into electronic gaming machines. Picture: Liam Kidston.
The total amount spent on gambling was up about 5.8 per cent from the previous year or 14.3 per cent in the five years since 2014-15.

While bets made through wagering services decreased by $13.4 million to $337.1 million in 2018-19, the amount of money gambled on pokie machines increased by about $48.6 million.

An extra $89.5 million was also spent on lotteries, bringing the total amount splashed on lottery tickets to over half a billion dollars.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said she wanted to encourage all Queenslanders to consider the impacts of their gambling and to seek help when they needed it.

"Each year the Palaszczuk Government provides more than $6.7 million to address problem gambling, which funds a range of services including face-to-face counselling, a 24-hour telephone helpline and the Gambling Help Online counselling service," she said.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said the Government was going a range of things to address problem gambling. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
"We are committed to continue working with stakeholders and other jurisdictions across Australia, including the Commonwealth, to address problem gambling.

"Earlier this year the Government released four responsible service of gambling training videos created specifically for licensees and staff in gaming venues, and we continue to provide education in schools and the community to address problem gambling."

At the end of last financial year, there were over 41,000 electronic gaming machines in operation at Queensland clubs and hotels as well as about 3,900 machines in casinos.

When Queen's Wharf is due for completion in 2022, the OLGR expects there to be a net increase of 868 gaming machines at casinos.

The money fed into pokie machines at clubs and hotels last year was the equivalent of about $620 for every Queensland adult, up $1 from the previous year.

