Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport.
Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport.
Just hours to go for return flights at less than $100

2nd May 2018 12:44 PM

JETSTAR has launched one of its biggest ever sales with more than 200,000 free return flights available to dozens of destinations including the Sunshine Coast to Sydney. 

Customers can book a return trip and only pay for the departing flight. The fares are available for selected flights on almost 80 domestic and international routes departing from 18 Australian cities.

Jetstar chief executive Gareth Evans said the sale launched today marked 14 years since the airline started operations.

"Since we launched Jetstar in May 2004, with 14 aircraft flying to 13 destinations we have grown to more than 130 aircraft flying to more than 85 destinations across Australia, Asia and the Pacific," Mr Evans said.

"We are famous for our low fares and last year we sold 24 million seats - or two thirds of all seats sold - for less than $100.

"It's fitting that we celebrate our birthday with one of our biggest sales on record, giving travellers the opportunity to take a holiday and return for free."

From the Sunshine Coast travelers can fly to Sydney for $89 return between January 8 and February 27, 2019. 

Or they get the same price between October 16 and December 12, this year. 

There are also some cheap deals flying out of Brisbane - the full list can be viewed here.

 

