THE A TEAM:
"Just doing their jobs"' are Gympie firefighters Andrew Vaughan, Micah Morgan, Grant Nelson and station officer Adrian Bond.
News

'Just doing their jobs': Gympie fireys shrug off hero title

Frances Klein
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
AS QUEENSLAND remains under threat from one of the most treacherous bushfire seasons in years, Gympie firefighters played their part in saving two houses in the Gympie region on Monday.

Four urban firefighters were part of a 55-firefighter team that battled the raging bushfire at North Deep Creek when they were surrounded by the fast-moving head of the fire that roared through the tinder-dry grassland of the rural area.

Senior firefighter Grant Nelson (pictured) was at the scene 30 minutes after his four comrades stood against the upwind side of the houses that the fire ripped past on both sides, having already destroyed two sheds metres from them.

"While that fire was passing they were in the thick of it, protecting those houses,” Mr Nelson said of the scene.

"There would have been two houses lost without a doubt, (if they weren't there),” he said.

Helicopters water bomb a fire at North Deep Creek on Monday.
Helicopters water bomb a fire at North Deep Creek on Monday.

Like fighting any fire, the four firefighters on shift yesterday said the word hero did not come into a situation like that, or any part of their job.

"It's a job, it's a profession - like a doctor is a hero to someone when they save a life,” firefighter Andrew Vaughan said.

"We're happy to be called dedicated and dependable,” Mr Nelson said.

"Heroes are reckless. In this job you have to be calm, controlled and adaptable.”

Gympie station officer Adrian Bond said as firefighters, training was paramount and risk assessment was part of every job.

"We try to pre-plan every day as much as we can,” he said.

Firefighters on the scene of the North Deep Creek fire at sunset.
Firefighters on the scene of the North Deep Creek fire at sunset.

"The primary concern is firefighter safety; followed by person, property and environment.

"If it wasn't for the big truck and all the gear, you wouldn't run into a fire.”

While the risks are calculated, Mr Nelson said it didn't mean they weren't risks and they weren't affected.

"The instances themselves always have a personal impact,” he said.

"Sometimes you realise after the event.”

Gympie Fire Station receives an new fire truck Grant Nelson.
Gympie Fire Station receives an new fire truck Grant Nelson.

The Gympie firefighters were called to Monday's bushfire to fight alongside rural firefighters, as soon as structures were threatened.

Mr Nelson said it was a very different type of fire to deal with, compared to house fires that could be more easily contained.

"Bushfires can turn and create a sudden threat.”

Gympie Times

