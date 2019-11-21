‘Just days’ away: how Sivo almost lost his finger

MAIKA Sivo has undergone a second round of surgery for a mystery skin infection that almost caused him to lose a finger.

In a revelation that left the Parramatta winger stunned, The Daily Telegraph understands Sivo was told he was "just days'' away from losing the middle finger on his right hand to stop the spread of an infection that has now been identified as cellulitis.

Having failed to seek treatment for the condition, concerned Eels officials ordered him to hospital for immediate surgery.

Sivo underwent a second round of surgery on Thursday and is expected to be kept in Norwest Private Hospital until Monday.

The NRL's top try-scorer was holidaying in Fiji when he became concerned about what he suspected was a minor hand injury.

Maika Sivo was the NRL’s top try-scorer in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

The Eels ordered him to return to Australia for emergency surgery after a Fijian hospital diagnosed his injury as a skin infection.

Surgeons were forced to cut into Sivo's hand to remove the infection during emergency surgery on Tuesday.

Sivo underwent a second round of surgery on Thursday to make sure the infection had been successfully removed.