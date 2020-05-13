Just a laugh: Gympie reacts to ‘Sh—t Towns’ Facebook banter

Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the "Sh*t town showdown" of Queensland, but bested Ipswich in the quarter finals.

GYMPIE has reacted with a mixture of good humour and indignation at being included in a comedic social media competition courtesy of “Sh-t Towns of Australia”.

The “Sh*t Town Showdown” of Queensland pit the Gold City up against 15 opponents in a people’s choice vote for the unwanted crown.

The Gold City was deemed “worse” than Cairns in the opening round, but Ipswich proved far “sh--ter” in the next, taking a healthy 71 per cent of about 6800 votes to progress to the final four alongside Logan, Caboolture and Mt Isa.

“Sh-t Towns” followed up Gympie’s elimination with an post full of digs on Monday, taking aim at everything from the town’s stinger plant namesake to the infamous “Helltown” Penthouse article of 1997 to the Mary Valley Rattler “that gives a great view of rubbish tips and car wrecker’s yards”.

Some The Gympie Times readers didn’t mind the page’s banter, with some pointing out no town was safe from its comedic wrath:

Jonathan A J Synnock: “I hope people realise this is just a laugh. We didn’t cop it as bad as we could (have) in fact I was a little upset it took them so long to do a review.”

Matt Hudson: “It’s a comedy page people. If it offends, don’t read it. They do this for all reasonable sized towns in Australia. Wear it as a badge of honour.”

Vanessa Wolf: “Considering capital cities are on it and just about every town in Australia, it’s just a satire page. They thrive on residents commenting in defence of the town.”

Others didn’t quite see the funny side, but some readers chose instead to talk about why they loved living in Gympie.

Lareen Bovill: “Moved to Gympie almost two years ago. Have lived in many places in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and really enjoy living in Gympie … No regrets about our choice of city to live in.”

Steve Rushton: “Gympie, the town that saved Queensland, a great city in all respects, only the most ignorant would think otherwise.”