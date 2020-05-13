Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the
Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the "Sh*t town showdown" of Queensland, but bested Ipswich in the quarter finals.
News

Just a laugh: Gympie reacts to ‘Sh—t Towns’ Facebook banter

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th May 2020 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE has reacted with a mixture of good humour and indignation at being included in a comedic social media competition courtesy of “Sh-t Towns of Australia”.

The “Sh*t Town Showdown” of Queensland pit the Gold City up against 15 opponents in a people’s choice vote for the unwanted crown.

READ MORE

The Gold City was deemed “worse” than Cairns in the opening round, but Ipswich proved far “sh--ter” in the next, taking a healthy 71 per cent of about 6800 votes to progress to the final four alongside Logan, Caboolture and Mt Isa.

Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the
Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the "Sh*t town showdown" of Queensland.

“Sh-t Towns” followed up Gympie’s elimination with an post full of digs on Monday, taking aim at everything from the town’s stinger plant namesake to the infamous “Helltown” Penthouse article of 1997 to the Mary Valley Rattler “that gives a great view of rubbish tips and car wrecker’s yards”.

Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the
Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the "Sh*t town showdown" of Queensland.

Some The Gympie Times readers didn’t mind the page’s banter, with some pointing out no town was safe from its comedic wrath:

Jonathan A J Synnock: “I hope people realise this is just a laugh. We didn’t cop it as bad as we could (have) in fact I was a little upset it took them so long to do a review.”

Matt Hudson: “It’s a comedy page people. If it offends, don’t read it. They do this for all reasonable sized towns in Australia. Wear it as a badge of honour.”

Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the
Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the "Sh*t town showdown" of Queensland.

Vanessa Wolf: “Considering capital cities are on it and just about every town in Australia, it’s just a satire page. They thrive on residents commenting in defence of the town.”

Others didn’t quite see the funny side, but some readers chose instead to talk about why they loved living in Gympie.

Lareen Bovill: “Moved to Gympie almost two years ago. Have lived in many places in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and really enjoy living in Gympie … No regrets about our choice of city to live in.”

Steve Rushton: “Gympie, the town that saved Queensland, a great city in all respects, only the most ignorant would think otherwise.”

360-degree story gympie community gympie news gympie region opinions satire shit towns of australia your say
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes follow mysterious death of Fernando Farias

        premium_icon Tributes follow mysterious death of Fernando Farias

        Crime The family of a man found dead by police inside a partially burnt-out home have spoken of his ‘loyal and caring nature’. Police have not ruled out murder.

        • 13th May 2020 4:20 PM
        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues

        Two biggest risk factors when queuing

        premium_icon Two biggest risk factors when queuing

        News Queuing for 15 minutes puts you in virus danger zone

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present