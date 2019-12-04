Jury’s quick verdict in Gympie Grievous Bodily Harm trial

A JURY which spent almost a week empanelled in a lengthy grievous bodily harm trial at the Gympie District Court took almost no time to deliver a not-guilty verdict yesterday.

David Aaron Blanch, 45, was cleared of the solitary grievous bodily harm charge before the court, which was alleged to have occurred on New Year’s Day last year.

The jury retired just before 1pm after hearing closing statements from the crown and Mr Blanch’s defence, followed by Judge Gary Long’s summary of the case.

It returned the not guilty verdict within the hour.

Gympie police officer Rob Lowry was one of at least three witnesses to give evidence and answer to cross-examinations in relation to the matter during District Court proceedings last week.

Four people are expected to appear in the court as the current sittings continue today.