Jury to walk through scene of alleged hit-and-run

A CCTV image of a white ute involved in an alleged hit and run last in Tweed Heads South in 2018.

THE jury deciding the fate of a man accused of a hit and run in Tweed will be visiting the site of the alleged incident today.

Danny John Maloney, 29, is before the Lismore District Court charged with failing to stop and assist after his vehicle caused grievous bodily harm.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Mr Maloney allegedly mounted a kerb under the bridge of the Pacific Highway overpass near Sexton Hill Drive after failing to navigate a right hand turn in the road and struck the woman.

He then allegedly fled the scene.

The woman suffered head and leg injuries as a result of the incident.

Mr Maloney is also charged with dangerous driving and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He has admitted to the court in hindsight he must have hit the woman however he is disputing at the time of the incident he didn't realise he struck anyone and therefore believed he had no reason to stop and assist.

The jury are being transported to Minjunbal Drive today to assess the scene.

Accompanied by the judge, sheriffs and legal teams, the jurors will see the tyre markings and bloodstains marked out by police at the scene.

They will also visit Storage King on Minjunbal Drive, where the CCTV camera is located that captured footage of Mr Maloney's vehicle passing moments before the alleged incident.

The trial is expected to resume in Lismore District Court at 2pm today.