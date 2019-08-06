Junkie stepdad had 4 kids in car on midnight Gympie drug run

Police pulled the car over after it left a known Gympie drug offender's property and started swerving across lane3s.

Police pulled the car over after it left a known Gympie drug offender's property and started swerving across lane3s. Lord_Ghost

A SUNRISE Beach man has avoided jail after taking children on a midnight drug run five days after being given a suspended jail sentence.

On November 4, police became aware of a white Kia parked outside a known drug offender's property on Phoenix Lane in Gympie just after midnight.

When it left they followed, eventually pulling it over after it began swerving across lanes.

Edward James Gayton, 31, and another co-accused were in the car and, according to police submissions made in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, "heavily under the influence" of a drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said they told police they had come to Gympie "to go camping and gold fossicking" but could not explain why they were at the house in the middle of the night.

A search of the car revealed uncapped syringes, 10 clip seal bags of methylamphetamine, and four children aged between two-and-a-half and nine years "hidden" beneath clothes and other items.

Two were unrestrained, including one sitting in their safety seat backwards.

A third adult, who said he was the children's uncle, was found in the back of the car.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told the court Gayton, a qualified auto-electrician and car detailer, was the children's stepfather.

He said Gayton had a history of drug use, and the "silver lining" of this incident was it had scared him to keep straight.

"This incident has been a very large wake-up call," he said.

However, Magistrate Chris Callaghan pointed out this incident happened only five days after Gayton had been slapped with a 12 month suspended sentence for breaking and entering.

Mr Callaghan said the magistrate would have been very clear about what would happen if Gayton broke the law again in that time.

"There's nothing in the Act that says the commission of an offence of a different nature is a Get Out Jail Free card," Mr Callaghan said.

Mr Anderson agreed Gayton "should have had those words ringing in his ears".

However, Mr Callaghan said with consideration of the facts it was "unjust" for Gayton to serve the whole suspended sentence. He accepted Gayton's guilty plea to possessing methylamphetamine and failing to dispose of syringes and ordered he serve four months of his sentence, with immediate parole.