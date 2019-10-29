Juniors should come first: Gympie Cats boss admits new blood needed

AUSSIE RULES:Gympie Cats president has decided to step down as president in a move to allow the club’s juniors to grow.

Jason ‘JB’ Bromilow has been in leadership position with the club since 2005 and president of the Cats for four years but he said the position needs fresh ideas.

Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow steps down.

“My time was due I thought,” he said.

“We have certainly concentrated on the last two years with seniors and that is where I will be staying but I think it is important for the club to have a new president to come in and focus on the juniors.”

Cats juniors have had a strong outfit but JB said the numbers had dropped.

“I will be the first to admit that we have not put a lot of time and effort in and I thought if I just concentrate on the seniors just by helping with the recruiting, coaching and on game day. But for the club to go forward we need someone new and fresh to get the juniors up to where they used to be five six years ago where we had 120 to 130 children running around instead of 60 to 70.”

With plenty of successes celebrated in the seniors and juniors, JB said it was a tough balancing act.

“It is a hard balance, you do the juniors or you try and do the seniors,” he said.

“You cannot do both, well you can but one of ours is faltering at the moment. We need to put a lot of effort into the juniors.”

With his two sons playing in Brisbane and his daughter for the Cats women the focus on juniors has not been in the limelight.

“I am not passionate about the juniors as I used to be when I started up Cool Cats and going around to the schools,” he said.

“Some of my children have left and my daughter plays for the women so I don’t really have anyone that I follow in the juniors and which is why I have lost that passion. I keep an eye on it but we need to get into the schools and pump up the numbers again.”

After 14 years with the club, there is decent highlight reel.

“In 2007 when we won the premiership when I was senior coach, we beat Pomona by seven points in the grand final. We should not have won, they beat us all season and the first time we beat them was in the grand final,” he said.

“Also getting Cool Cats up. I had to go around to all the schools and I got six teams up of 12. So 75 children running around here on a Friday night.

“In 2015 being involved with the grand final and also the 2018 grand final which was fantastic in Wide Bay. My goal was to go into the Brisbane comp and we have done that as well. Also with the juniors being involved with premierships, three in a row premierships for the under-12s when I was president.”

Despite all the celebrations there has been tough times which JB has had to work through.

“When I coached the under-12s we lost the grand final in 2008 and then in 2009 we lost the under-14s and back in 2012 or 2013 I coached the under-13s and lost that by a point,” he said.

“This year was probably the hardest year in terms of sacking the coach Tinners (Dave Carroll). Sacking a coach is not nice it is hard and tough and I am still a mate but football goes on.

“But I think the good outweighs the bad which is why we are still here.”

JB’s passion is for the seniors of the club and will take on the new position as senior director.

“This title includes game day organisation of the seniors and reserves, making sure we have two teams together home and away and just making sure everything is in position,” he said. “The committee will be in the background and talk to them about what we need on game day and will assist and help.”

JB’s focus will shift towards the seniors and finding a new coach for the senior men’s.

“There is a new capped system where we can only allow $20,000 to pay players and also a point system. Each club gets 35 points and AFL assess players and recruits at the club,” he said.

“There has been a few names in the mix but we hope we can have someone locked in for pre-season.”