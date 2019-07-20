Junior soccer coach accused of slapping 10-year-old

A JUNIOR soccer coach has been filmed allegedly slapping one of his players across the face and telling him to "wake-up" as the boys sing their post-match song.

Police are investigating a complaint against coach Shaun McPherson by the parents of 10-year-old Nerang Eagles player Terrell Stubbs after the team's home game against Bilambil on June 22.

The family of the younger player, the son of former Australian age group representative Michael Stubbs, say he has lost his enthusiasm for the sport.

Nerang Eagles soccer player Terrell Stubbs and his mother Lisa Fisher.

Nerang Eagles soccer coach Shaun McPherson.

Mr Stubbs filmed the alleged incident. Terrell's mother, Lisa Fisher, emailed Nerang club president Brad Davies the next day to make a formal complaint about Mr McPherson's behaviour. She also met with the Queensland Police Child Protection Investigation Unit that week.

"He ran off the fields as soon as the chant was finished, which was a few seconds after it happened," she said. "He didn't say anything but he was crying and was super upset.

"It took the club two weeks to set up a meeting ... they moved him (to the under 9s)."

Police yesterday said they were investigating a complaint brought forward by the boy's parents on June 24.

A police spokesman said the investigation related to an alleged incident between a 42-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy.

The incident is alleged to have happened between 10.25 and 10.35am on June 22 at Recreation Drive, Nerang.

The Bulletin understand the Child Protection Investigation Unit is involved in the investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

The Gold Coast Bulletin made numerous attempts to contact Mr McPherson.

A still from a video which appears to show Shaun McPherson slapping a player.



Nerang club president Brad Davies yesterday said: "The club has spoken to all parties involved and the club understands this matter has been referred to the police. The club has no further comment to make."

Ms Fisher said Terrell had been too distraught to return to soccer for the past four weeks and tentatively returned to practice on Tuesday night.

Ms Fisher said in the five years Terrell had been playing soccer, he'd been an enthusiastic and talented player.

"It has been his passion to be a pro soccer player like his dad was," she said. "Now his dreams are shattered."