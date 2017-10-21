Junior Gympie Devils rewarded for fine season

WINNER: Ryan Johns of Gympie's under-14s premiership winning team is one of two Devils to receive awards.

WINNER: Ryan Johns of Gympie's under-14s premiership winning team is one of two Devils to receive awards. Leeroy Todd

TWO of Gympie's best young rugby league players have been rewarded for stellar performances during the 2017 seasons.

Ryan Johns received the under-14 player-of-the-year award, while Alec Jardine who received an award for making the under-15 Queensland team, in an awards ceremony last night.

John was the top ranked players in the Sunshine Coast Junior League, with the hard-running forward gaining plenty of metres for his under-14 Devils side, which won the premiership.

WANT TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Alec Jardine had forced his way into the Queensland under-15 side after a dominant display at the State School Boy Titles in Cairns.

Earlier this year, Wide Bay Coach Dan McGlone said Jardine's effort was exemplary at the competition in June.

Gympie Rugby League president Darren Burns believes both players have the right mentality to continually improve their game.

"Both boys are respected by their peers, and deserve everything they get,” Burns said.

"They work hard and are an example of what can happen when you put the effort in.”

Gympie's Ryan Johns and Alec Jardine both picked up awards from the Sunshine Coast Junior Rugby League awards night. Gympie Junior Rugby League

Burns said the two young players can be proud of their efforts in a tough and highly competitive league.

"We don't always receive awards for effort, so it is pleasing for the boys that they have in this instance,” he said.

"Club is very proud of them, and we look forward to seeing where their footy careers take them.”

The Gympie Devils secretary and registrar Keesha Cook also received an award for the Gympie volunteer of the year.

Cook has wholeheartedly supported the club for many years, performing valuable duties behind the scenes to ensure the club's success.

The Gympie Devils also received an award for its support of the Sunshine Coast Junior League.