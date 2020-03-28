Jungle surfing company shuts down permanently

A FAR Northern tour operator under investigation over the death of a South Australian tourist in the Daintree Rainforest has been forced to close its doors for good.

Jungle Surfing and Jungle Adventures has announced that it will be permanently closing down its zip line and rainforest walks at Cape Tribulation, with the coronavirus pandemic sealing the fate of the business.

Workplace Health and Safety investigators have been examining the death of Dean Sanderson, who fell to his death from Jungle Surfing's zip line on October 22.

The Adelaide father-of-three fell 16m from the recreational cable into rainforest alongside wife Shannon, 48, who survived with spinal and shoulder injuries.

A Jungle Surfing spokeswoman said the past five months had been a very testing time for the company, with all existing staff recently made redundant.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends that have been affected by the tragic accident," she said.

Dean Sanderson died after falling from a zip line at Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours.

"We have all fought long and hard to get the business up and running, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become financially impossible for us to continue to reinstate the zip line tour."

Jungle Surfing has had more than 200,000 visitors since it opened its operation at Cape Trib in August 2003.

The company's spokeswoman thanked all staff past and present, the local community, industry partners and agents worldwide for their support over the years.

The entrance to Jungle Surfing a day after the death of man in October.

"We couldn't have got this far without you," she said.

"We are thinking of all industry friends and partners doing it really tough right now - stay strong and know that our industry will come back fighting and stronger than ever.

"We have such an incredible tourism community, and we live and work in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.

"We hope you can all ride out the storm and see brighter days soon."

An Office of Industrial Relations spokesman confirmed the agency's investigation into the zip line tragedy was still ongoing.

Originally published as Jungle surfing company shuts down permanently