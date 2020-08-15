A jumping fish has struck and killed a middle-aged man off the coast of Darwin in a freak accident.

Northern Territory Police revealed they had responded to a call for help from a vessel in Darwin Harbour on Friday.

A 56-year-old man had been fishing with family and friends when he was struck in the chest by a large fish that launched itself into the boat.

A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught

The shock of the blow as the fish struck appears to have rendered the man unresponsive and his friends and family in the boat soon alerted authorities.

The group made their way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

The man was unable to be revived.

Police have labelled the death a "freak incident".

Originally published as Jumping fish kills Darwin man