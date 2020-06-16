Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parliament LNP
Parliament LNP
Politics

‘Jump off’: Frecklington’s ultimatum as LNP boss stays put

by Jessica Marszalek
16th Jun 2020 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has told those "not onboard" with her leadership to "jump off" as party forces clash over the future of party President Dave Hutchinson.

It's understood Mr Hutchinson this morning still plans to stay in the job, having told a party fundraiser last night he was going nowhere.

Ms Frecklington refused to support his position, saying it was a "matter for the party" whether he survived the week.

It comes after polling damaging to Ms Frecklington was leaked to the media.

But the internal party furore is continuing today, with Ms Frecklington again calling for those not behind her to go after a raft of her frontbench MPs called on Mr Hutchinson to get behind their leader.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Steve Pohlner
LNP leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Unlike some other people who think it's a good idea to leak internal party matters, I don't," she told 4BC this morning after days of damaging leaks, including unfavourable polling to The Courier-Mail late last week.

"I'm really not going to be focused on internal party matters because that should be behind closed doors.

"I know that there are thousands of LNP members that are rock solid on wanting to win this next election, so what I say is if you're not onboard, jump off," she said.

LNP President David Hutchinson. File picture
LNP President David Hutchinson. File picture

More Stories

deb frecklington editors picks lnp qld election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Queensland homebuyers and small businesses will be offered more money under a series of State Government COVID-relief packages announced this morning.

        Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        premium_icon Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        Health Premier hints at easing restrictions for pubs and restaurants

        Delays to $94.6m ‘lifeline’ for zoos

        premium_icon Delays to $94.6m ‘lifeline’ for zoos

        News Businesses yet to see a cent of the $94.6 million support package

        Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        premium_icon Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        Politics Frecklington stares down LNP boss as party room shows its support