26°
News

JULY 1 CHANGES: Everything you need to know

Troy Kippen
| 15th May 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 12:24 PM
$1 - one dollar
$1 - one dollar Tony Martin

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHANGES from July 1 will affect almost everyone - retail and hospitality workers, superannuation contributors, first home buyers and even patrons to bars and clubs with sweeping changes at the new financial year.

What's changing on July 1:

Cuts to penalty rates

The Fair Work Commission made a decision in February to reduce penalty rates with the first cuts coming on July 1.

The cuts are for retail and hospitality workers.

Retail full time workers will have penalty rates reduced from 200% to 150%, while part time workers will have penalty rates reduced from 200% to 175%.

Hospitality workers will have Sunday penalty rates reduced from 175% to 150%.

 

Hospitality workers will be getting less in their pay packets from July 1.
Hospitality workers will be getting less in their pay packets from July 1. John McCutcheon

Also public holiday penalty rates will be reduced from 250% to 225% in the retail, hospitality, fast food and pharmacy industries.

The penalty rate changes are not across the board so will affect employees differently.

This is only the start with more reductions expected in 2018.

New visa charges

Some visa charges will be going up from July 1.

The tourist visa will increase from $135 to $140.

International students will be stung and extra $10 with the student visa increasing from $550 to $560.

Particularly relevant for Mackay and the region is the increase of the skilled visa with 189 and 190 increasing from $3600 to $3670. Anyone travelling with the skilled visa application will pay $1835 (increased from $1800) for adult applicants and dependent children fees increase from $900 to $920.

The visa fees could be indexed to the CPI with the new initiative in the Federal Budget expected to bring in an additional $35 million next financial year increasing annually to $180 million in the 2020-21 financial year.

There are also some major changes planned to visas next year with the abolishment of the 457 visas.

You can find all the new fees and charges at the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

 

Changes to superannuation

These are some of the biggest changes to super in almost a decade and has an impact on all workers.

Under the new rules people contributing more to super as they approach retirement will not have that money tax exempt.

It will be taxed at 15%, and if you earn more than $250,000 then the contribution tax rate is 30%.

Superannuation funds will also be capped at $1.6 million.

People can still contribute to super once they have reached the $1.6 million threshold, but it will remain in accumulation except is special circumstances.

Annual contribution limits will also be reduced from $30,000 to $25,000 for people under 50 years old, and from $35,000 to $25,000 for people over 50 years olds.

People can find out more about the super changes on July 1 at the Australian Taxation Office

 

ID scans at pubs and clubs

From July 1 all licenced venues that are opened past midnight in Safe Night Precincts are required to take ID scans of patrons entering the premises. That's about 240 venues across the state.

 

McGuire&#39;s CBD Hotel owner Paul Baxter says his ID scanners will be arriving in June and supports the initiative to combat alcohol-fuelled violence.
McGuire's CBD Hotel owner Paul Baxter says his ID scanners will be arriving in June and supports the initiative to combat alcohol-fuelled violence. Jacob Miley

This was an initiative that was implemented after the state government backed down on proposed lock out laws that were to come into effect July 1.

The dumped laws would have required clubs and pubs that were opened until 3am to lock out patrons from entering premises at 1am.

Instead patrons entering a premise after 10pm will have their ID recorded. This information, managed by the Queensland Government, is shared with other licenced venues so if a person is banned from one club for anti-social behaviour, then they can be banned from every licenced venue in the state within minutes.

 

First home buyers scheme cut

The Queensland Government is reducing its first home buyer grant from $20,000 to $15,000.

The grant applies to only new homes. The future of these sorts of grants is uncertain with significant changes over the last five years.

 

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.
Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House. Andy Dean Photography

With only weeks to go before the changes, the Queensland Government has launched an ad campaign to remind people of the July 1 deadline.

 

Bulk billing freeze lifted

The Federal Government is lifting the freeze on indexation of bulk billing from July 1. However it will be done slowly over the next few years.

According to budget papers released last week, the changes will commence with General Practitioner (GP) bulk billing incentives from 1 July 2017, to ensure that GPs are incentivised to bulk bill children under the age of 16 and concession card holders.

From 1 July 2018, GP and specialist consultation items will be indexed, increasing the government's contribution to the cost of important health care services.

From 1 July 2019, specialist procedure and allied health items will be indexed and from 1 July 2020 certain diagnostic imaging items will be indexed for the first time since 2004.

The Federal Government announced last year that it was going to extend the freeze until 2020, but came under increasing pressure from the AMA and health industry experts to cut the freeze.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  changes first home buyers grant july 1 2017 medicare penalty rates queensland government superannuation visas

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

UPDATE: Well-known Gympie couple in fatal caravan crash

UPDATE: Well-known Gympie couple in fatal caravan crash

A WELL-KNOWN couple is believed to be involved in the fatal crash at Tiaro this morning that has left one man dead and an elderly woman seriously injured.

Good news on Gympie Show weather forecasts

SHOW WEATHER FORECAST: Things are looking better for the Gympie Show, according to the Bureau of Meteorology

Flooding rains unlikely says BoM, despite some predictions

Cr Stewart urges residents to give bin system a go

Cr Dan Stewart says he is confident most residents who receive the extended wheelie bin service will appreciate the benefits once they are used to the change.

Residents will learn to like wheelie bin system: letter

Amazing horsemanship at Gympie Show

Dan James and Dan Steers are Double Dan Horsemanship

Local Partners

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

WHEN Sunshine Coast mum Kylie Roberts decided it to re-enter the workforce after six years of raising kids, she discovered she'd need more than qualifications.

A much needed step up for Gympie's aged care

The Hibiscus complex at the Cooinda Aged Care Facility.

Cutting edge facilities and intelligent design set Hibiscus apart

Best of the best to jump at the Gympie Show

Australia's top riderS including Cooroy's Billy Raymont will compete in the state titles at this week's Gympie Show.

Australia's top show jumpers at Gympie Show

FMX Kaos ready to hit the heights

MAKE sure you catch at least one performance by FMX Kaos.

Join Cleanaway at the Gympie Show

Plenty to see and do at the Gympie Show this year.

Gympie Theatre Association to tell region's history

For your viewing pleasure, GTA will be presenting three shows each of the three days of the show to celebrate the 150th birthday of Gympie.

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

Delta Goodrem was not impressed with an audition on The Voice.

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition last night.

FMX Kaos ready to hit the heights

MAKE sure you catch at least one performance by FMX Kaos.

Q&A: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

AU VIC: Students Protest Treasurer's Melbourne Appearance Over Uni Fees May 12

University students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

GOOMERI-GRAZING OR FARMING:

5927 Wide Bay Highway, Goomeri 4601

Rural 5 1 1 $480,000

This property of 163 acres has bitumen highway frontage and is located approx. 5 kilometres from Goomeri. The total area is pasture improved throughout with Blue...

block 2 build the country dream!

100 Rodney Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000!

No seriously that IS THE PRICE and not a typo! What a great opportunity to secure the start of your new country lifestyle. Now all you need to do is build...

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 $440,000

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

QUIET LOCATION, NO-THRU ROAD!

24 Beryl Cres, Curra 4570

House 3 2 3 $375,000

This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom Weathertex home is set on 6 acres. An open plan lounge, kitchen, dining area with high ceilings, split system...

BUILD YOUR LIFESTYLE HERE

Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $58,500

Only minutes from the local convenience store and primary school is this lightly timbered, gently sloping 5532sqm (1.25 acres) block. Enjoy the bush lifestyle...

Qlder On Hilton 2 die 4!

50 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Gympie without a doubt has its fair share of classic Queenslanders, but this early 1900s built home complete with all the ambience and old world charm of this era...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

VETERAN VIEWS

Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $450,000

Your alpaca's, goats, sheep, cattle and horses will love this versatile, picturesque property. 12.01ha (approx 30 acres) situated in the sought after Veteran...

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!