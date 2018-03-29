Menu
THINKING POSITIVE: Gary and Julie Walker at the Mary Valley Show.
THINKING POSITIVE: Gary and Julie Walker at the Mary Valley Show.
Julie talks positive on by-election

Arthur Gorrie
29th Mar 2018 8:27 AM

POSITIVE thinking may sometimes make people a little more confident than others might welcome, but it is not illegal.

And that is the official word from the Queensland Electoral Commission.

Prospective candidate in the Gympie Regional Council's by-election for Division 8, Julie Walker is nothing if not positive, as campaign material around town demonstrates.

A business card being circulated around Gympie yesterday gives her email address as crjuliewalker@gmail.com.

The designation "cr” in front of her name may be jumping the gun a little, as the by-election is yet to be held and at least one other person, ex-council engineer Bob Fredman, has indicated an interest in running.

But the ECQ yesterday said it did not think the designation was illegal, at least under Section 182 of the Local Government Electoral Act, which bans misleading conduct.

Gympie Times
