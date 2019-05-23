Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.
Rugby League

Juicy odds for Cronk to score a perfect finale

by GREG DAVIS
23rd May 2019 4:28 PM

WHAT price a fairytale finish for retiring rugby league great Cooper Cronk?

$21 to be precise.

The former Australian, Queensland, Melbourne and current Sydney Roosters halfback announced this week that 2019 would be the final campaign of his glorious career.

And Ladbrokes have posted a market on whether or not Cronk can finish his stellar tenure in the best possible fashion.

Cronk is paying $21 to be the Clive Churchill Medallist in a Sydney Roosters victory in the 2019 decider to repeat the same double from 2012 when he was man of the match in Melbourne's grand final win over Canterbury.

Cooper Cronk is $21 odds to go out on the highest note possible. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Cooper Cronk is $21 odds to go out on the highest note possible. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

More Stories

Show More
clive churchill medal cooper cronk nrl grand final sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    300 volunteers recognised for their hard work in Gympie

    premium_icon 300 volunteers recognised for their hard work in Gympie

    News Over 300 hundred volunteers attended a morning tea today where they were thanked for their amazing work in Gympie.

    • 23rd May 2019 5:31 PM
    Faith plays a huge role in this star students life

    premium_icon Faith plays a huge role in this star students life

    News Balance, work, faith are keys to success for this year 12 student.

    • 23rd May 2019 4:28 PM
    Jury interference - judge warns over Gympie council 'fracas'

    premium_icon Jury interference - judge warns over Gympie council 'fracas'

    News Mayor denies throwing first punch in Gympie council melee case

    • 23rd May 2019 4:09 PM
    BREAKING: Rattler leader resigns, new acting GM named

    premium_icon BREAKING: Rattler leader resigns, new acting GM named

    Council News Turnover continues at top of iconic Gympie train.