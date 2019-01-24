Juice bar opens in the heart of Gympie

NEW LOCATION: Lesley Carlson is happy with the move of Healthy Bitz to Mary St.

NEW LOCATION: Lesley Carlson is happy with the move of Healthy Bitz to Mary St. Katelyn Willamson

WHAT was once a small stall at Gympie Central Shopping Centre has become a thriving shop in its own right in Mary Street.

Healthy Bitz juice bar owners Lesley and John Carlson have seen their business grow since they first opened at Central.

So much so, that they have mad the move to Mary Street in the hopes of seeing their business grow even further.

Among other reasons for their relocation was the higher rent at Central, and lack of appropriate space to execute their vision and accommodate the multitudes of customers they receive every day.

Even after moving locations,the Carlsons have kept a steady base of regulars, with their clientele comprised of many regulars who frequented them in their previous location.

Even with this, Mr and Mrs Carlson are still seeing a steady rise in new patrons.

The Carlsons have enjoyed the move to Mary Street and spoke highly of the diversity around them.

They also love being able to employ more staff.

"I think our customers enjoy the more diverse options and shops. It's the sense of community,” Mrs Carlson said.

As for the future, Mrs Carlson was enthusiastic about being able to participate in future Mary Street events and expanding their menu options even further than what they currently have on offer.

She says they have been happy in Mary Street, and plan on staying local for the foreseeable future.