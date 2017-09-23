Judges torn with quality of Gympie's Fashions in the Field

Gympie Times Ladies' Day Prize winners for Fashions in the Field: Laura Bishop (Contemporary Winner), Kiki Watt (Best Headwear), Helen Strong (Classic Runner-up), Eliza Icke (Classic Winner), Chloe Fleming (Contemporary Runner-up).

Gympie Times Ladies' Day Prize winners for Fashions in the Field: Laura Bishop (Contemporary Winner), Kiki Watt (Best Headwear), Helen Strong (Classic Runner-up), Eliza Icke (Classic Winner), Chloe Fleming (Contemporary Runner-up). Rowan Schindler

THE Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day brought out the beauty in Gympie's community, with ladies flocking to the stage in their frocks.

Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristie Holliss said the level of quality fashion brought to the field was outstanding.

"We've had a lot of comments today about the quality of the Fashions in the Field,” she said.

"The range of ladies was simply outstanding.”

The ladies lit up the race track with a stunning range of outfits.

Eliza Icke took out first place in the Classic Women field, with Helen Strong runner-up.

Laura Bishop claimed first place in the Contemporary Women, with Chloe Fleming deputising in second place.

Kiki Watt won the Best Headwear with a superb piece.

The judges each congratulated the entrants and remarked on the difficulty of separating the final 15.

In the couples category, Eliza and Brad Icke took out first place, and Michelle and Darren Liddicoat claimed second.

There were sadly no men entrants, with the gentlemen of Gympie a little too modest.