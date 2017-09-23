33°
News

Judges torn with quality of Gympie's Fashions in the Field

Gympie Times Ladies' Day Prize winners for Fashions in the Field: Laura Bishop (Contemporary Winner), Kiki Watt (Best Headwear), Helen Strong (Classic Runner-up), Eliza Icke (Classic Winner), Chloe Fleming (Contemporary Runner-up).
Gympie Times Ladies' Day Prize winners for Fashions in the Field: Laura Bishop (Contemporary Winner), Kiki Watt (Best Headwear), Helen Strong (Classic Runner-up), Eliza Icke (Classic Winner), Chloe Fleming (Contemporary Runner-up). Rowan Schindler
Rowan Schindler
by

THE Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day brought out the beauty in Gympie's community, with ladies flocking to the stage in their frocks.

Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristie Holliss said the level of quality fashion brought to the field was outstanding.

"We've had a lot of comments today about the quality of the Fashions in the Field,” she said.

"The range of ladies was simply outstanding.”

The ladies lit up the race track with a stunning range of outfits.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Eliza Icke took out first place in the Classic Women field, with Helen Strong runner-up.

Laura Bishop claimed first place in the Contemporary Women, with Chloe Fleming deputising in second place.

Kiki Watt won the Best Headwear with a superb piece.

The judges each congratulated the entrants and remarked on the difficulty of separating the final 15.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In the couples category, Eliza and Brad Icke took out first place, and Michelle and Darren Liddicoat claimed second.

There were sadly no men entrants, with the gentlemen of Gympie a little too modest.

Topics:  gympie gympie times battler cup gympie times ladies' day gympie times race day gympie turf club horse racing spring carnival

Gympie Times
Perrett tries to rattle govt over 'lost' jobs

Perrett tries to rattle govt over 'lost' jobs

THE State has responded to a question on notice from Tony Perrett on the loss of 60 jobs initially expected to be needed on the Mary Valley Rattler.

Don't count out coal: our region in focus

POLITICAL POWER: Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Michael Hart in Gympie yesterday.

High electricity prices and low water now all too common

Why the Qld media is letting farmers down

FIRST TIME AT THE BEACH: Children from Ilfracombe and Muttaburra schools from the Longreach region visited Rainbow Beach as part of the Bush Kids to the Beach fundraising effort.

Gympie group helping drought stricken of the west

Son of Justice claimed The Gympie Times Battler's Cup

Son of Justice owner and trainer Kevin Sempf being handed the Gympie Times Battler Cup by Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt.

Son of Justice charges home in Battler's Cup

Local Partners