Judge's stern warning in court for 'petulant child'

A MARYBOROUGH man who damaged the door and fence of his mother's home told police he acted out because his sister "belittled" him.

Jared Leslie Andrew O'Neil, 22, pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor senior constable Angela Trevaskis said O'Neil arrived at his mother's house, which she was renting from housing commission, in Maryborough about 1pm on April 21.

He had an argument with his sister earlier in the day and the father-of-one was told to take his stuff and leave the house.

O'Neil started throwing things around the main living area of the house and slammed screen doors in the front room of the home so hard they no longer shut properly.

He also threw a chair, which put a hole in the wooden front door, and punched and pulled out six fence palings, snapping one.

"He stated his sister had belittled him and instigated what had happened," Snr Const Trevaskis said.

O'Neil had been sentenced for common assault and wilful damage in March 2018, for which he received a three-month prison sentence, wholly-suspended for 18 months.

Morton and Morton solicitor Natasha Schumacher said her client dropped out of school in Year 8, had "effectively been kicked out of home at 10" and started receiving Centrelink at 13.

She said he fell in with the wrong crowd and began using drugs - an addiction he had since addressed.

Ms Schumacher said O'Neil had a good work history but recently had been unable to work as he was recovering from an ankle injury.

She said O'Neil had recently lost his grandfather, had been off his medication and had a few drinks prior to the incident.

"He was having bad day which spiralled out of control, something he is not proud of," Ms Schumacher said.

"It is also accepted there was the aggravating feature of it being a domestic violence offence."

The court heard O'Neil had apologised to his mother and was working out how to pay for the damage.

Magistrate Terry Duroux took into account O'Neil's young age, early plea and criminal history when sentencing.

Mr Duroux activated O'Neil's suspended sentence and handed down a concurrent five-month prison sentence with an immediate parole release date.

"I accept your own upbringing was rather difficult," Mr Duroux said.

"You can't go on like this.

"You seem to think that if you act like petulant child, you can get away with this type of stuff."