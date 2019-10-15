Judges impressed by Gympie woman's tenacity and strength

STRONG AND RESILIENT: Jess McCubbin from Jessie and Co was the recipient of the Judges Award on Saturday night.

STRONG AND RESILIENT: Jess McCubbin from Jessie and Co was the recipient of the Judges Award on Saturday night. Scott Kovacevic

WINNER of the Judges Award at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on Saturday night was Jess McCubbin from Jessie and Co.

Ms McCubbin's cake shop and cafe has been a labour of love for the vibrant young businesswoman.

The three judges on the panel were impressed by Ms McCubbin's strength of character and tenacity.

This was demonstrated by her forging past her personal hardships, putting in early morning starts to achieve her goals and excelling in producing a quality product.

They also noted the growth of the business and its trajectory as something they will be watching with interest in the future.

"Oh my goodness I'm seriously still in shock,” Ms McCubbin said on Saturday night.

"I should be sleeping but I'm so happy and really can't believe it. Huge thank you to the judges tonight.

"This award means more than I could ever express to you all and I can't wait to display this award in my shop.

"Thanks to my amazing team and family - we won! Tonight was such a pleasure thanks to all my favourite people.

"Thank you all for being there for me tonight - I love you all so much.”