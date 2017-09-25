Judges agree with public trip ratings

Runners-up: In second place for the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Tourism Award was Mary Valley Views B&B represented by Les and Leanne Fleet.

RUNNER-up for the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards for Tourism, Mary Valley Views B&B has some pretty impressive statistics, so the nomination for the award came as no

surprise.

"We measure our customers' feedback in utilising several survey tools that are accessbile by our customers across all demographics,” owner and operator Les Fleet said.

"Our mediums and survey results are: Positive feedback from personal discussions and guest comments book, a five out of five exceptional customer rating from Facebook, Google+, Expedia/Wotif and TripAdvisor and a prestigious 9.8 on Booking.com,” he said.

What stood out for the judges was the boutique experience incorporating the promotion of local Mary Valley producers into their business, their dedication for service and guest satisfaction, establishing this business was

something completely different for the owners and the fact they seem

genuinely interested in their guests and helping them to discover and experience the region.

