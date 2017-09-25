35°
News

Judges agree with public trip ratings

Runners-up: In second place for the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Tourism Award was Mary Valley Views B&amp;B represented by Les and Leanne Fleet.
Runners-up: In second place for the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Tourism Award was Mary Valley Views B&B represented by Les and Leanne Fleet. Tom Daunt
by Donna Jones

RUNNER-up for the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards for Tourism, Mary Valley Views B&B has some pretty impressive statistics, so the nomination for the award came as no

surprise.

"We measure our customers' feedback in utilising several survey tools that are accessbile by our customers across all demographics,” owner and operator Les Fleet said.

"Our mediums and survey results are: Positive feedback from personal discussions and guest comments book, a five out of five exceptional customer rating from Facebook, Google+, Expedia/Wotif and TripAdvisor and a prestigious 9.8 on Booking.com,” he said.

What stood out for the judges was the boutique experience incorporating the promotion of local Mary Valley producers into their business, their dedication for service and guest satisfaction, establishing this business was

something completely different for the owners and the fact they seem

genuinely interested in their guests and helping them to discover and experience the region.

Read about more Gympie Chamber of Commerce winners HERE.

Topics:  2017 gympie chamber of commerce business awards business awards gympie business gympie chamber of commerce

Gympie Times
Century 21 in Gympie takes flight

Century 21 in Gympie takes flight

Find out what Billy Mitchell has to say about the first 18 months for the Gympie branch of Century 21 Platinum Agents.

'Terrified': Puppy exposed to hot sun, high speeds on Bruce Hwy

The RSPCA is seeking help identifying the driver of this car, which had a dog in an open cage strapped to the roof while on the Bruce Hwy.

RSPCA seek help identifying owners.

Helicopter CEO and volunteer midwife lands top USC honour

FIRST CLASS: USCs 2017 Outstanding Alumni award winners, from left, Megan Leane, Mathew Davis and Captain Jan Becker.

Captain Jan Becker named USC Outstanding Alumni.

Horse ride, Rush Festival part of $108,000 funding boost

The Great Kilkivan Horse Ride is getting a $13,000 helping hand from the Federal Government.

Commerce, tourism and entertainment get Federal help.

Local Partners