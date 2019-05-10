Menu
Young mother Zoe Maree Hatch pleaded guilty to fraud
Crime

Judge says criminals are taking courts 'for fools'

Geoff Egan
by
10th May 2019 4:00 PM
A judge has declared many of his colleagues get "taken for fools” by the excuses and sob stories criminals give to courts and police.

Brisbane District Court judge David Reid said the legal system often accepted the tall tales and lies told them without question.

Judge Reid was sentencing Caboolture woman Zoe Maree Hatch who had pleaded guilty to fraudulently selling stolen jewellery to pawn shops in Gympie and Hervey Bay.

Hatch, 27, claimed stolen jewellery was hers to sell at multiple Wide Bay pawn shops. She sold the stolen goods for $1655.

When she was arrested she lied to police and claimed she had bought the jewellery at garage sales and on the internet.

But Judge Reid said it was far more likely she got the jewellery from her then partner who is currently in prison for burglary.

"I found it hard to believe that she bought them on the internet and at garage sales,” he said.

"Some other judges are just taken for fools with all this rubbish.”

Hatch's defence did not rely on her statement to police.

Most of the stolen jewellery has been returned to its owners, but some remains outstanding.

The court heard the mother of two has since moved away from the area and now lives at Caboolture.

Judge Reid said he took a dim view of people lying to police or the courts.

Hatch was sentenced to probation for 18 months. -NewsRegional

