Judah's bringing the 'Voice' to the Muster stage

Jacob Carson | 4th Jul 2017 3:17 PM
Fresh from his win on The Voice, Judah Kelly will be visiting Gympie for the Muster
TO call the past few days in Judah Kelly's live 'a whirlwind' would be an understatement.

Since the Queensland-born singer took out the top prize on The Voice last weekend, it's been a non-stop flurry of meetings, tour scheduling and video shoots.

Oh, and he's trying to squeeze in some time recording his album as well.

"We had a big party after the finale, where I only got about half and hour's sleep,” the 20-year-old said.

"Since then it's just been meetings with labels and getting things ready - including the trip to the Muster next month.”

Fresh from his victory, Mr Kelly will be taking to the Muster stage alongside Jessica Mauboy, Adam Brand and Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt.

"I'm definitely no stranger to country audiences, they're the best to play to,” he says.

"There's a level of support there when people in the country come out to see you that you don't always get.”

It's also worth noting that Mr Kelly is no stranger to the Muster stage either, appearing as part of the young talent search 2011 - where he was named runner-up.

Asked if he remembered much from his time at the Muster, he laughs.

"Not really, it's been quite a few years ago now,” he says.

"What sticks out to me was how supportive the organisers were of young talent.”

With the Muster's long-standing tradition of nurturing up-and-coming artists, it will likely be a very different experience come August - with the attention now squarely on the young performer.

The appearance comes as he begins to decide what his career will look like and what kind of singer he wants to become.

"I see myself creating music that I love - that's the goal,” he says.

"If I'm loving what I'm doing then hopefully that portrays to the people listening.”

As befitting the Muster, there may also be a country flavour to his tunes.

"I've always had a love of country music, so I see myself making some funky country with a bit of blues - something people can feel.”

So how will Judah be preparing for his set?

"The same way we've been doing everything else, just appreciating it one day at a time,” he says.

The live setting poses a number of different challenges from the confines of a televised studio, but Mr Kelly says his approach to each performance remains largely the same.

"Whether it was on the TV or onstage, I'll be putting on a kick-arse show for people, that's been the goal,” he says.

"And that's what people should expect when I come to the Muster.”

The next few weeks in the lead-up to the show show little sign of reprieve for Judah, not that the clearly-exhausted singer is complaining.

"We're working on the video shoot from the first single at the moment,” he says.

"Then after that it's into the studio to record the album, which is going to be released on July 28 - so quite a quick turnaround.”

And will those songs from the album be making an appearance on the Muster set-list?

"Absolutely,” he says.

The Gympie Music Muster will run from August 24-27 at Amamoor State Forest.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie music muster judah kelly the voice

