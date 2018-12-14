JT leaves lasting impression on local legend, Gympie grandma

Letter to the Editor

Johnathan Thurston impressed me immensely

I WENT to the "Meet and Greet” session at the Civic Centre on Monday night to see Johnathan Thurston.

I paid $205 for my ticket and $50 for his book which he signed.

We also had our photo taken with him.

Most of the audience must have bought the top ticket also as many went up on stage and got the same treatment as I did.

I also went to the night to support The Gympie Times efforts to get him here and their marvellous publicity to encourage people to support the event.

We cannot do without the media if we want to get the word out into the community about such a night.

Johnathan impressed me immensely.

He is very presentable and very interested in people. The audience were very vocal and obviously supported him all the way. I clapped hard myself.

His plan to help young people handle life well is a long-term one and greatly needed. His popularity will make this work.

I will continue my interest in rugby league as my son is involved and his boys 5 and 7 years of age play it too.

Thank you, Gympie Times.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie